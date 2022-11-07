Chandra Grahan 2022: Partial lunar eclipse in Delhi-NCR on November 8, check timings here

Photo: Pixabay

The second and final lunar eclipse of the year 2022 (Chandra Grahan 2022) is going to happen in many parts of the country and the world including Delhi-NCR. This lunar eclipse will take place on Dev Deepawali on Kartik Purnima.

Timing of lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipse will start at 5:28 pm on November 8.

According to astronomers, the lunar eclipse in the country will start at 5:28 pm on November 8 and will end at 6.19 pm. The timing of the onset and end of the lunar eclipse will be different in different parts of the country. At the same time, 9 hours before this, that is, from 9.21 am on Tuesday, the Sutak period will start and the Sutak period will end with the end of the lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse will last for 51 minutes

The start time of the lunar eclipse will be from 5.28 pm on Tuesday evening and will remain till 06.19 pm. The moon will become visible at 5:28 pm. This will be considered the beginning of the lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipse in Delhi-NCR?

A lot of people are excited about the last partial lunar eclipse f the year in Delhi NCR. But there's also some confusion about the timings. The Moonrise time up to the end of the partial eclipse will last for 50 minutes (from 5:31 to 6:19 pm) in Delhi, Ministry of earth sciences said.

In India, the last lunar eclipse of the year can be seen in Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati.