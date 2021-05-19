The unicorn sisters, Reeva & Gaurika take over the internet with their cuteness

As the world has moved to digitalization, competition has increased. On a daily basis, a large number of influencers emerge, and by influencers, we do not mean just youth, but there is fierce competition among Kids influencers. Such kids inspire others with young talent. Reeva and Gaurika, also known as the Unicorn sisters, are two young, beautiful, and talented girls who have swept the social media landscape, inspiring millions of people.

With their cute faces, these two little girls, who are just four and five years old, have taken over the internet. The parents of these sweet duos kept sharing on their handles and have now become social media influencers.

Their videos are often requested by fans, not just because of their cuteness, but also because of their abilities, which radiate authenticity at such a young age. They have 109k on Instagram followers, which is a huge achievement for a group of kids. To know about them one can follow them on their handle ‘queenbeecandycane’.

One cannot help but notice the cuteness with which they create their videos, ensuring that everything they produce entertains as well as positive influences people.

It is not easy to establish links with the audience but those who succeed in establishing a strong link with their audiences, such as Reeva and Gaurika, become prominent figures in the medium.

All of this is made possible by the growing social media culture, in which an increasing number of people are coming forward to become a part of it and exhibiting their talents in order to engage with more people and become well-known personalities.

Hearing such stories exemplifies how social media has evolved to be welcoming to toddlers, teenagers, young adults, and people of all ages from around the world.