The best pregnancy pillows to get when you’re expecting

So, you’re expecting? Firstly congratulations! Being pregnant is an exciting time in our lives for most families, soon enough, you’ll have mini-yous trotting around your home that you brought into the world.
The minute you get a positive result from your pregnancy test is when the work officially begins as you get your family and home ready for a newborn for your child, whether you’ve started thinking about names, what school they’ll attend, or even the pram and car seat they’ll be transported in. But it’s important to remember to prep for yourself, too, because as you get further into term, things are only going to get more uncomfortable and difficult to manage.
Having a ‘doomsday’ bag lingering about in the car or by the front door is a good way to prepare yourself for the long-awaited day your water breaks. But before that day, there is one thing considered the godsend and lifesaver item you can’t forget about: a pregnancy pillow.
Once your baby has developed more in the womb, they become more active by rolling over, kicking, and moving around, these are the times you’ll feel most uncomfortable. Finding the right position as you sleep is what separates you from a good night’s rest and a sleepless night. And when this happens, there’s only one thing that can help you here, and that’s introducing the pregnancy pillow into your bed. While your significant other may not be too fond of the idea of a pillow replacing him to cuddle with at night and take up room in the bed, he’ll be thankful in the long term.
What’s the difference between a pregnancy pillow and a normal pillow?
⦁ Filling Material: Polyester Fibre