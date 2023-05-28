Search icon
'Take it all with more than a pinch of salt' Zeenat Aman reveals reality behind 'flawless faces' on screen

She reminded her supporters in the post that they didn't have to look like the people that appeared on social media, in publications, or on television.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

There is no denying Zeenat Aman's talent as one of the greatest performers in Bollywood history. The seasoned actor just made her Instagram debut and continues to share numerous unspoken trade secrets. 

Zeenat posted a greyscale image of herself being styled by a crew on Instagram. She reminded her supporters in the post that they didn't have to look like the people that appeared on social media, in publications, or on television. She added that 'an army of specialists' had worked hard to get the immaculate aesthetics that appeared on the screen. She closed by advising viewers to "take it all with more than a pinch of salt," while still appreciating the visuals and finding inspiration. 

The madness behind the poise, caught on a black and white film camera by @tanyyaa.a_ . They say that comparison is the thief of joy, and here’s your Saturday evening reminder that you don’t need to look like the people you see on television or Instagram or magazines. The flawless faces on your screen are made possible by an army of technicians - make up artists, hairdressers, lighting personnel, stylists, camerapersons, and increasingly photoshop experts I hear! Remember that we’re performers, this is our job. Enjoy the aesthetics, be inspired, but take it all with more than a pinch of salt, she captioned.

Life is too short for looking good to get in the way of having fun, right?

Priyanka Chopra, who stars in Citadel, also commented on her post. Zeenat was referred to as a "icon" by her in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan said that the message of the seasoned actor from Bollywood was "too true" in the comments.

