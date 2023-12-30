Headlines

Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse in 2024: When is first eclipse of 2024? Details inside

Get ready for an exciting celestial lineup in 2024, featuring two Solar Eclipses (Surya Grahan) and two Lunar Eclipses (Chandra Grahan). Dive in for all the details on these cosmic events!

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

In 2024, skywatchers are in for a celestial treat with two Solar Eclipses and two Lunar Eclipses on the cosmic calendar. A Solar Eclipse, or Surya Grahan, happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on our planet. Conversely, a Lunar Eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, occurs when the Earth's shadow falls upon the Moon, only when all three celestial bodies align on the same orbital plane. These events hold significant fascination, so having the correct dates and times is crucial for eager observers.

Solar Eclipses 2024

The initial Solar Eclipse of 2024 occurs on April 8, presenting a breathtaking Total Solar Eclipse. Starting its journey over the South Pacific Ocean, it will traverse North America, crossing through Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A Partial Solar Eclipse will be observable in Costa Rica, Cuba, Aruba, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, French Polynesia, Jamaica, and other regions. Here are the event details:

  • Eclipse start time: 3:42 pm (UTC)
  • Eclipse end time: 4:36 pm (UTC)
  • Maximum Eclipse: 6:17 pm (UTC)

The second Surya Grahan of the year takes place on October 2 as an annular solar eclipse. This unique event, known as the "ring of fire" solar eclipse, occurs when the New Moon partially obscures the Sun. South America (Argentina and Chile) will witness the annular eclipse, while a partial solar eclipse will be visible in South America, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and North America. Here are the times:

  • Eclipse start time: 3:42 pm (UTC)
  • Eclipse end time: 4:50 pm (UTC)
  • Maximum Eclipse: 6:45 pm (UTC)

Neither of these eclipses will be visible in India, so the Sutak time is not applicable.

Lunar Eclipses 2024

The first lunar eclipse of 2024, on March 25, manifests as a penumbral lunar eclipse. During this event, the moon passes through the earth's outer shadow, the penumbra. It will be visible across much of Europe, Australia, Africa, North/East Asia, North America, South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, and Antarctica.

  • Penumbral Eclipse begins: 4:53 am
  • Maximum Eclipse: 7:12 am
  • Penumbral Eclipse ends: 9:32 am

The second lunar eclipse occurs on September 18 as a partial lunar eclipse. It will be visible in Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North/West North America, North/East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

  • Penumbral Lunar Eclipse: 3:38 pm (UTC)
  • Partial Lunar Eclipse: 4:46 pm (UTC)
  • Full Lunar Eclipse: 6:03 pm (UTC)
  • Maximum Lunar Eclipse: 6:32 pm (UTC)
  • Full Lunar Eclipse ends: 7:02 pm (UTC)
  • Partial Lunar Eclipse ends: 8:18 pm (UTC)
  • Penumbral Lunar Eclipse ends: 9:27 pm (UTC)

Similar to the solar eclipses, these lunar eclipses won't be visible in India, hence, the Sutak time is not applicable for these occurrences either.

 

 

 

