Nag Panchami 2022: Significance of MP's Nagalwadi Shikhardham Bhiltdev temple, know puja mahurats and timings

Significance of MP's Nagalwadi Shikhardham Bhiltdev temple

Nag Panchami 2022: Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival in which snakes are worshipped, and this practise dates back to the earliest days of Hinduism. Nag Panchami is a festival that takes place on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana.

To satisfy the serpents, Nag Panchami is regarded to be the greatest and most important day. Snakes are honored on this day in accordance with religious custom. From 6:05 to 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, the worship period will last for nearly two and a half hours.

One of Nimar's most amazing temples will be the subject of our discussion today. This temple recently hosted Nimar's largest fair. Thousands of people's confidence in the deity is symbolised by this temple. Devotees go great distances to see darshan. This year's fair began on July 30th and will run until August 3rd.

About the temple

This temple, located atop Satpura's tallest hill, is said to be 860 years old. Here is where an annual fair takes place. However, this fair's scope expands year after year. This temple's construction is regarded as a miracle.

Devotees came from all across India, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra as well as Gujarat and Rajasthan as well as the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. On the day of Nagpanchami, it is expected that more than 6 lakh devotees would gather here.

At 2200 feet above sea level, t his temple is situated in a stunning natural setting. In 2015, this temple had a major renovation. Many devotees go to this place.

Nag Panchami 2022: Date and time

Nag Panchami Date: 2nd August, 2022

Nag Panchami Tithi Begins: 2nd August, 2022 - 05:13 AM

Nag Panchami Tithi Ends: 3rd August, 2022 - 05:41 AM

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 2nd August, 2022 - 05:43 AM to 08:25 AM