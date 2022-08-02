Search icon
Nag Panchami 2022 to be celebrated today, know significance and history of festival in India

Nag Panchami is celebrated in India with pomp and show on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Representative Image

Since the beginning of time, Hindus have always worshipped natural forces which is why Nag Panchami is celebrated in India with pomp and show on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Sravana. It is usually celebrated in the month of July or August. 

History, the significance of Nag Panchami 2022 

It is believed that when Lord Krishna was a child, he was playing by the Yamuna River and his ball became caught in the branches of a tree near the river's banks. Krishna was attacked by Kaliya, a snake when he fell into the river while trying to fetch the ball.

The snake begged Krishna not to kill it after he put up a good fight and showed that he was no ordinary kid. To commemorate Krishna's triumph over Kaliya, the most venomous snake, Nag Panchmi is observed on the fifth day after Ashwini, which marks the end of the serpent's reign of terror.

Nag Panchami 2022: Tithi timing, puja muhurat 

Nag Panchami Date: August 2, 2022

Nag Panchami Tithi Begins: August 2, 2022 - 05:13 AM

Nag Panchami Tithi Ends: August 3, 2022 - 05:41 AM

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: August 2, 2022 - 05:43 AM to 08:25 AM

