Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Nag Panchami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

Nag Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on August 2. The festival is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej in the month of Sawan to worship serpents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

Nag Panchami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones
File Photo

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. During this festival, snakes are worshipped to seek blessings from the Gods.

The festival takes place on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Shravana. It falls two days after Hariyali Teej. This year, it will be celebrated on August 2.

READ | Nag Panchami 2022: History, significance, date, celebrations across India

On this day, women offer pooja to serpent gods. Some people offer milk, sweets, flowers and worship living snakes as it is believed that they represent the snake gods in heaven.

Many people make their own clay idols of snakes to worship on Nag Panchami. Some people also observe fast on this auspicious day to remain protected from snakebites.

As we prep to worship snake God tomorrow, here are a couple of WhatsApp wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

This Nag Panchami, may the serpent gods look after you and shower you with their choicest blessings.

READ | Sawan 2022: Know about 12 jyotirlingas, their significance for Lord Shiva devotees

Happy Nag Panchami! May the darkness leave and light prevail.

Refrain from cutting trees or digging the soil to not anger the serpent gods on this day. Happy Nag Panchami to you!

To the greatness of Lord Shiva and his mighty powers! Let’s celebrate Nag Panchami and pray to the lord for his blessings.

Happy Nag Panchami to you and your dear ones. Let the gods take care of every obstacle and guide you to success.

On this auspicious day, let's all come together to celebrate the greatness of the lord and bow down to him.

The lord always watches us and takes it on himself to help us out when we need him. Have faith on the lord. Happy Nag Panchami!

The serpent gods are protecting us from above and showering us with their blessings. Happy Nag Panchami.


 

 


 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.