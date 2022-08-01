Nag Panchami 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with your loved ones

File Photo

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated with great pomp and show across the country. During this festival, snakes are worshipped to seek blessings from the Gods.

The festival takes place on the fifth day of the lunar fortnight of the month of Shravana. It falls two days after Hariyali Teej. This year, it will be celebrated on August 2.

On this day, women offer pooja to serpent gods. Some people offer milk, sweets, flowers and worship living snakes as it is believed that they represent the snake gods in heaven.

Many people make their own clay idols of snakes to worship on Nag Panchami. Some people also observe fast on this auspicious day to remain protected from snakebites.

As we prep to worship snake God tomorrow, here are a couple of WhatsApp wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

This Nag Panchami, may the serpent gods look after you and shower you with their choicest blessings.

Happy Nag Panchami! May the darkness leave and light prevail.

Refrain from cutting trees or digging the soil to not anger the serpent gods on this day. Happy Nag Panchami to you!

To the greatness of Lord Shiva and his mighty powers! Let’s celebrate Nag Panchami and pray to the lord for his blessings.

Happy Nag Panchami to you and your dear ones. Let the gods take care of every obstacle and guide you to success.

On this auspicious day, let's all come together to celebrate the greatness of the lord and bow down to him.

The lord always watches us and takes it on himself to help us out when we need him. Have faith on the lord. Happy Nag Panchami!

The serpent gods are protecting us from above and showering us with their blessings. Happy Nag Panchami.







