Lifestyle

Shukra Pradosh Vrat coincides with Maha Shivratri: Know timings, rituals, significance

This vrat, observed on Fridays, is believed to aid in overcoming financial troubles, recovering from illnesses, and resolving marital issues.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 04:44 PM IST

article-main
Shukra Pradosh Vrat, marking the first Pradosh vrat of March and Phalgun, coincides with Maha Shivratri, offering a unique opportunity for devotees seeking divine blessings from Lord Shiva. Pradosh, meaning the removal of darkness, signifies a period of auspiciousness. Fasting during Pradosh Vrat is believed to bring about happiness, health, success, and liberation from the cycle of birth and death. Traditionally observed during the evening or sandhya kaal, devotees worship Lord Shiva and his consort Parvati on this day to cleanse themselves of past sins and attain salvation. Occurring twice every month, Pradosh vrat is known by various names depending on the day of the week it falls on. The first Pradosh Vrat of March, falling on a Friday, is hence referred to as Shukra Pradosh Vrat.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat Date

On March Friday 8, both Shukra Pradosh Vrat and Maha Shivratri coincide, presenting a unique opportunity for observance. Maha Shivratri, the paramount of the monthly Shivratri observances, holds significant spiritual importance. Observing this fast not only aids in overcoming obstacles but also facilitates success, happiness, and prosperity in life.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat auspicious timings

Shukra Krishna Pradosha Vrat on Friday, March 8, 2024

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 06:25 pm to 08:52 pm

Duration - 02 hours 26 minutes

Day Pradosha Time - 06:25 pm to 08:52 pm

Trayodashi Tithi begins - 01:19 am on March 08, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends - 09:57 pm on March 08, 2024

Shukra Pradosh Vrat significance

Shukra Pradosh Vrat is observed to seek blessings from both Shukra Deva and Lord Shiva. This vrat, observed on Fridays, is believed to aid in overcoming financial troubles, recovering from illnesses, and resolving marital issues. The fasting period can either last from sunrise to sunset, followed by an evening puja, or a 24-hour fast concluding the next morning.

Shukra Pradosh Vrat rituals

During Pradosh vrat, a diet of satvik foods is followed, excluding grains, legumes, salt, onions, and garlic. Rituals include bathing early in the morning, performing abhishek of the Shiva Linga with milk and honey, offering ghee, sugar, and barley flour to Lord Shiva, lighting eight lamps to invoke Goddess Lakshmi's grace, performing Shiv puja, reciting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times, and lighting a ghee diya as a symbol of devotion. The Pradosh Kaal, occurring during the evening twilight period, is considered auspicious for worship, with devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

 

 

 

