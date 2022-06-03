Shri Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day 2022: History, Importance and teachings of the fifth Guru

File Photo

The inspirational teachings of Sikh Gurus are considered as a symbol of courage by all those who believe in the spirit of Sikhism. Today as we mark the 24th day of the Jyeshtha month of the Sikh calendar, the entire Sikh community is celebrating the Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day. He was the fifth Guru of Sikhs.

Also, READ: World Bicycle Day 2022: Theme, WhatsApp messages, wishes to share on June 3

The sacrifices made by Guru Arjan Dev ji for protecting the Sikh community are unforgettable. As per common belief, the Guru’s stories instil a sense of courage and strength in everyone.

History and importance of Guru Arjan Dev Martyrdom Day

Guru Arjan Dev was just 18-years-old when he took command as the fifth guru of the Sikh community in 1581. He followed his father – Guru Ram Das, who was the fourth guru of Sikhs. He is known as the founder of major cities in Punjab, including Tarn Taran Sahib and Kartapur.

According to scriptures, he laid the foundation of Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar, which is famously known as the Golden Temple. This holy temple was made to welcome people from every caste, creed, religion and race. It was built to provide food to all such people without any discrimination.

Despite his contribution to the Sikh community, Mughal Emperor Jahangir ordered his execution.

Here are some quotes by Guru Arjan Dev ji that keep us inspired every day