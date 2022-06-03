World Bicycle Day 2022: Theme, WhatsApp messages, wishes to share on June 3

File Photo

The World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 every year to recognise the importance of the bicycle across the globe. It is the United Nation’s attempt to recognise the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle. A bicycle is not just simple and affordable but also an environment-friendly means of transport.

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly announced June 3 as the World Bicycle Day. Bicycles are an important part of many lives across the world. Many people who can’t afford to buy costlier modes of transport rely on a bicycle for their everyday commute.

Logo of World Bicycle Day 2022

The original logo of the World Bicycle Day was designed in blue and white colours by Isaac Feld. It depicted varied bicyclists riding across the globe and was animated by Professor John E. Swanson. It aims to show that the bicycle belongs to everyone and it can serve all humanity likewise.

Theme of World Bicycle Day 2022

The United Nations is known to observe various international days to create awareness about specific issues in order to generate awareness related to things that affect the world.

The World Bicycle Day is aimed at increasing the awareness about the benefits of using a bicycle. As per the UN, a bicycle is a sustainable means of transport which “promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change.”

According to the intergovernmental organisation, the use of bicycle is crucial to meet 13 of the sustainable development goals that it has set out.

As the bicycle is a means for all, the World Bicycle Day should be celebrated by everyone. Here are some quotes and wishes that you can share with your friends, family and everyone else too.

World Bicycle Day quotes

A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke. – Scott Stoll

Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, or tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling. – Jean de Gribaldy

Learn to ride a bicycle. You will not regret it if you live. — Mark Twain

Life is like riding a bicycle. In order to keep your balance, you must keep moving. - Albert Einstein

Give a man a fish and feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish and feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to cycle and he will realize fishing is stupid and boring. - Desmond Tutu

