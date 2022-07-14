Sawan month 2022: Significance, Puja vidhi, calendar for Somvar vrats; know all you about shravan

File photo

The month of Sawan marks the start of the monsoon season in India. This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on July 14, 2022 and the month will conclude on August 13. The Sawan month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat’.

During this time, every monday or 'Somvar', devotees visit the temple and offer flowers, milk, holy water to Lord Shiva. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

Dates, time of all Sawan Somwar 2022

First day of Sawan month: July 14, Thursday –

First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan): July 18, Monday –

Second Shravan Somwar: July 25, Monday –

Third Shravan Somwar: August 1, Monday –

Fourth Shravan Somwar: August 8, Monday –

Last day of Sawan month: August 12, Friday –

the chaturdashi tithi begins at 06:46 PM on July 26 and ends at 09:11 PM on July 27 (As per to drikpanchang.com).

Shivaratri Parana Time - July 27– 05:40 AM to 03:51 PM

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:49 AM, July 27

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 07:16 PM to 09:52 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:52 PM to 12:28 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:28 AM to 03:04 AM, Jul 27

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:04 AM to 05:40 AM, Jul 27