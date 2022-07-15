Sawan 2022: Date, time, mantras and everything about the auspicious month

File Photo

The auspicious month of Sawan has started on July 14, 2022. Devotees around the globe worship Lord Shiva during this holy month.

This year, the month of Sawan will continue till August 12. Many people make special offerings to the idols of Lord Shiva to please the God during this month.

According to the Hindu community, Sawan is one of the most auspicious time of the year. Every Monday that is a part of this month is dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva and is known as Sawan Somwar.

READ | Sawan month 2022: Here are some happy quotes to share with friends, family

Devotees pray to Lord Shiva by visiting temples and offer flowers, milk, holy water and bail leaves. During Sawan, unmarried girls observe fast in a desire to get a husband, who has qualities similar to Lord Shiva. The practice of Solah Somvaar is known to be one of the most successful ways to get an ideal partner.

Significance of Sawan 2022

As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva consumed poison from the ocean to save the world during this time of the year. Hence, devotees across the globe pray to Lord Shiva to get his blessings and remain protected from all evils that exist in the world.

During the month of Sawan, many devotees march bare foot for Kanwar Yatra to bring back holy water from the rivers. They then offer this water to Lord Shiva at various temples. All devotees participating in Kanwar Yatra are expected to carry the Kanwar on their shoulders.

Here are the rituals that should be performed during the Sawan 2022

Devotees visit Lord Shiva’s temples and perform Jalabhishek to the Shiv ling. Devotees take an early morning bath and worship the Lord Shiva by chanting Om Namah Shivaya mantra. Many people observe fasts on Monday during this time of the month. Mahamrutunjaya mantra is chanted 108 times in the name of Lord Shiva. Devotees perform Rudrabhishek by offering milk, curd, ghee, honey and Gangajal to Lord Shiva. Devotees avoid quarrelling, fighting with anyone during this holy month. Many people avoid eating onions, garlics, radish and brinjal. Alcohol consumption is strictly prohibited. Devotees chant Shiv Chalisa and Shiva Aarti to please Lord Shiva.

Here is the Shiva aarti that you can do to worship Lord Shiva during Sawan 2022

Shiv Ji ki Aarti

Om Jai Shiv Omkara,Swami Jai Shiv Omkara

Brahma, Vishnu, Sadashiv,Ardhangi Dhara

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Ekanan ChaturananPanchanan Raje

Hansanan, GarudasanVrishvahan Saje

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Do Bhuj, Chaar ChaturbhujDashabhuj Ati Sohe

Trigun Roop NirakhateTribhuvan Jan Mohe

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Akshamala VanamalaMundamala Dhari

Tripurari KansariKar Mala Dhari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Shvetambar PitambarBaaghambar Ange

Sankadik GarunadikBhootadik Sange

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Kar Ke Madhya KamandaluChakra Trishuldhari

Sukhakari DukhahariJagpalan Kari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Brahma Vishnu SadashivJanat Aviveka

Pranavakshara MadhyeYe Tinon Eka

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Lakshmi Va SavitriParvati Sanga

Parvati Ardhangi,Shivalahari Ganga

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Parvat Sauhen Parvati,Shankar Kailasa

Bhaang Dhatoor Ka Bhojan,Bhasmi Me vaasa

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Jataa Me Ganga Bahat Hai,Gal Mundan Mala

Shesh Naag Liptavat,Odat Mrigchhala

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Kashi Me Viraje Vishwanath,Nandi Brahmchari

Nit Uth Darshan Paavat,Mahima Ati Bhaari

Om Jai Shiv Omkara

Trigunswami Ji Ki AartiJo Koi Nar Gave

Kahat Shivanand Swami,Manvanchhit Phal Pave

Doha to worship Lord Shiva



Nitya Nema kari Pratahi

Patha karau Chalis

Tum Meri Man Kamana

Purna Karahu Jagadisha