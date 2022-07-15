Sawan 2022: Date, time, mantras and everything about the auspicious month

The auspicious month of Sawan has started on July 14, 2022. Devotees around the globe worship Lord Shiva during this holy month.
This year, the month of Sawan will continue till August 12. Many people make special offerings to the idols of Lord Shiva to please the God during this month.
According to the Hindu community, Sawan is one of the most auspicious time of the year. Every Monday that is a part of this month is dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva and is known as Sawan Somwar.
Devotees pray to Lord Shiva by visiting temples and offer flowers, milk, holy water and bail leaves. During Sawan, unmarried girls observe fast in a desire to get a husband, who has qualities similar to Lord Shiva. The practice of Solah Somvaar is known to be one of the most successful ways to get an ideal partner.
Significance of Sawan 2022
As per Hindu scriptures, Lord Shiva consumed poison from the ocean to save the world during this time of the year. Hence, devotees across the globe pray to Lord Shiva to get his blessings and remain protected from all evils that exist in the world.
During the month of Sawan, many devotees march bare foot for Kanwar Yatra to bring back holy water from the rivers. They then offer this water to Lord Shiva at various temples. All devotees participating in Kanwar Yatra are expected to carry the Kanwar on their shoulders.
Here are the rituals that should be performed during the Sawan 2022
Here is the Shiva aarti that you can do to worship Lord Shiva during Sawan 2022
Shiv Ji ki Aarti
Om Jai Shiv Omkara,Swami Jai Shiv Omkara
Brahma, Vishnu, Sadashiv,Ardhangi Dhara
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Ekanan ChaturananPanchanan Raje
Hansanan, GarudasanVrishvahan Saje
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Do Bhuj, Chaar ChaturbhujDashabhuj Ati Sohe
Trigun Roop NirakhateTribhuvan Jan Mohe
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Akshamala VanamalaMundamala Dhari
Tripurari KansariKar Mala Dhari
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Shvetambar PitambarBaaghambar Ange
Sankadik GarunadikBhootadik Sange
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Kar Ke Madhya KamandaluChakra Trishuldhari
Sukhakari DukhahariJagpalan Kari
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Brahma Vishnu SadashivJanat Aviveka
Pranavakshara MadhyeYe Tinon Eka
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Lakshmi Va SavitriParvati Sanga
Parvati Ardhangi,Shivalahari Ganga
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Parvat Sauhen Parvati,Shankar Kailasa
Bhaang Dhatoor Ka Bhojan,Bhasmi Me vaasa
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Jataa Me Ganga Bahat Hai,Gal Mundan Mala
Shesh Naag Liptavat,Odat Mrigchhala
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Kashi Me Viraje Vishwanath,Nandi Brahmchari
Nit Uth Darshan Paavat,Mahima Ati Bhaari
Om Jai Shiv Omkara
Trigunswami Ji Ki AartiJo Koi Nar Gave
Kahat Shivanand Swami,Manvanchhit Phal Pave
Doha to worship Lord Shiva
Nitya Nema kari Pratahi
Patha karau Chalis
Tum Meri Man Kamana
Purna Karahu Jagadisha