Satyanarayan Puja 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and importance

Performing the ritual of Satyanarayan Puja at home and listening to the story brings happiness and prosperity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:58 AM IST

Satyanarayan Puja 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and importance
Representational image

Satyanarayan Puja-Vrat has special importance in Hinduism. Lord Satyanarayan is worshipped in this, which is one of the many forms of Lord Vishnu. Satyanarayan means that the only Lord Narayan in the world is truth and everything else is an illusion.

Satyanarayan Puja is performed at home on the full moon day of every month. Performing the ritual of Satyanarayan Puja at home and listening to the story brings happiness and prosperity. The first full moon of the year 2023 i.e. Paush Purnima is falling on Friday, January 6. This day is also the festival of Shankabhari Devi's birth anniversary and from this day Magh Mela will also be organized. That's why this date of Paush Purnima is considered very auspicious. Know about the auspicious time, worship method, importance and worship material for Satyanarayan Puja-Vrat.

Satyanarayan Puja Date, Muhurat

In January 2023, on the day of Paush Purnima, Lord Satyanarayan will be worshipped and a fast will be observed. Purnima Tithi will start at 2:14 midnight on Friday, January 6 and will end at 4:37 am on Saturday, January 7. In such a situation, according to the Udayatithi, there will be time for worshipping Lord Satyanarayan on January 06 for the whole day. By the way, you can worship Satyanarayan at any auspicious time. But it is best to worship on a full moon day and in the evening.

Satyanarayan Puja samagri list

Shri fruit, supari, clove, cardamom, betel leaves, roli, moli, janeu, for panchamrit (raw milk, curd, honey, panchmeva, jaggery, banana) desi ghee, intact, perfume, sweets, seasonal fruits, flower garland , Durva, Dhoop-Agarbatti, Havan Samagri, Barley, Black Sesame, Diya-Bati, Yellow cloth, Camphor, Mango leaves and sticks, Banana leaves, Prasad of flour.

Satyanarayan Puja Vidhi

On the day of Paush Purnima, get up early in the morning and take a bath and wear clean clothes. Lord Satyanarayan should be worshipped facing north or east direction. Clean the place of worship and prepare a post.

Install a statue or picture of Lord Satyanarayana by laying a yellow-coloured cloth on the post and decorating it with banana leaves, flowers and mango leaves around the post. After this, apply kumkum, sandalwood and turmeric tilak to God and offer flower garlands. Keep an urn filled with water near the post and light a ghee lamp. Prepare Panchamrit for worship, it is the most important prasad.

Offer Durva, Tulsi, perfume, Akshat, Janeu, Navaidya, fruits, sweets etc. to God. After this, listen to the story of Lord Satyanarayan and then perform Havan. After worship, do aarti of God and break your fast by eating Panchamrit Prasad. Be a fruitarian on this day or eat only satvik food.

Importance of Satyanarayan Puja

  • There is a special importance in worshipping Satyanarayan on the full moon day of every month. This gives blessings of health, wealth and happiness and prosperity.
  • Those who keep Satyanarayan Vrat on the full moon day and worship, all their sorrows go away and their wishes are fulfilled.
  • On this day, chant Vishnu Sahastranam and chant the mantras of Lord Vishnu in worship. This gives freedom from all kinds of problems going on in life.
