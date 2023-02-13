Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: Popular quotes by 'Nightingale of India' to draw inspiration from

File Photo

Today is the birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu. Born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad, Naidu played a huge role in shaping the history of India through her activism, poems, and lyrics. She is referred to as the Nightingale of India.

Sarojini Naidu played an active role in the Indian National Movement for the country's independence. She started writing poems at the young age of 12. She was not only a freedom fighter but also fought a lot for women's rights. She also has the distinction of being the first woman governor of India.

Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary: Popular quotes for inspiration

"Sense of justice is one of the most wonderful ideals of Islam because as I read in the Qur'an I find those dynamic principles of life, not mystic but practical ethics for the daily conduct of life suited to the whole world."

"Shall hope prevail where clamorous hate is rife, Shall sweet love prosper or high dreams have place Amid the tumult of reverberant strife 'Twixt ancient creeds, 'twixt race and ancient race, That mars the grave, glad purposes of life, Leaving no refuge save thy succouring face?"

"When there is oppression, the only self-respecting thing is to rise and say this shall cease today because my right is justice. If you are stronger, you have to help the weaker boy or girl both in play and in the work."

I say it is not your pride that you are a Madrasi, it is not your pride that you a brahmin, it is not your pride that you belong to south India, it is not your pride that you are a Hindu, that it is your pride that you are an Indian.

A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race.