How Sarojini Naidu got the nickname 'Bharat Kokila', 10 interesting facts about her

Today is the death anniversary of one of the prominent figures of India's struggle for Independence, Sarojini Naidu also known as 'Bharat Kokila'. Sarojini Naidu was a famous poetess, freedom fighter, social activist and great speaker of her time.

Naidu's work as a poet earned her the sobriquet 'the Nightingale of India', or 'Bharat Kokila' by Mahatma Gandhi because of colour, imagery and lyrical quality of her poetry. Born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad, Chattopadhyay was educated in Madras, London and Cambridge.

Facts you should know about Sarojini Naidu

Naidu started her literary career at the age of 12. She gained recognition with her play, 'Maher Muneer'. As a young child, she wrote a 1,300 line-long poem, 'The Lady of the Lake'.

At the age of 16, she received a scholarship from the Nizam of Hyderabad and went on to study at the London Kings' College and became a revered poet of the 20th century.

Sarojini Naidu was proficient in many languages like Urdu, Telugu, English, Bangla, and Persian.

In 1898, Sarojini Naidu married Dr Govindarajulu Naidu, a physician, in an inter-caste marriage which was called groundbreaking during those times.

In 1914, Naidu met Gandhiji for the first time in England and was impressed by his thoughts and became devoted to the country.

In 1925, Sarojini Naidu became the first Indian woman President of the Indian National Congress.

An irreverent disciple of the Father of the Nation, Naidu referred to Mahatma Gandhi as the 'Chocolate-coloured Mickey Mouse'.

India celebrates Sarojini Naidu's birthday (February 13) as the National Women's Day.

Sarojini Naidu was the first woman governor of the country. She was appointed as the governor of the United Provinces (present-day Uttar Pradesh).