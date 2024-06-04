Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Rahul beats Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin in Rae Bareli, leads by 2.22 lakh votes

Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Brijendra Singh Ola leads with 16892 votes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeIndia

India

Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Janata Dal (Secular Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners: Alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:07 PM IST

Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Janata Dal (Secular) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024.  Janata Dal (Secular), is a regional political party primarily in Karnataka state, southern India. It also has a presence in adjoining Kerala state and in national politics. 
The JD(S) also had a small political presence in the adjoining state of Kerala as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition. The JD(S) remained a small player on the national political scene, in alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka,  aims to contest the elections cohesively to strengthen the developmental vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
Candidates for JD (S) include H.D Kumaraswamy from the Mandya Parliamentary constituency, Prajwal Revanna from the Hassan Parliamentary Constituency, and M Mallesh Babu from the Kolar Parliamentary constituency.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Party-wise Winners to Be Announced Soon

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal leading by over 45000 votes

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement