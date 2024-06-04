Janata Dal (Secular) Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Janata Dal (Secular) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. Janata Dal (Secular), is a regional political party primarily in Karnataka state, southern India. It also has a presence in adjoining Kerala state and in national politics.

The JD(S) also had a small political presence in the adjoining state of Kerala as part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coalition. The JD(S) remained a small player on the national political scene, in alliance with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, aims to contest the elections cohesively to strengthen the developmental vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Candidates for JD (S) include H.D Kumaraswamy from the Mandya Parliamentary constituency, Prajwal Revanna from the Hassan Parliamentary Constituency, and M Mallesh Babu from the Kolar Parliamentary constituency.