Sarojini Naidu birth anniversary: Why is February 13 celebrated as national women's day in India?

Representational image

Every year 13 February is celebrated as National Women's Day in India. But, very few people know why Women's Day is celebrated only on February 13. Actually, on this day prominent freedom fighter and poetess Sarojini Naidu was born. She is also known as the 'Nightingale of India' because of her poems. Sarojini Naidu played an active role in the Indian National Movement for the independence of the country.

Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879. Sarojini was very intelligent since childhood. She started writing poems at the young age of 12. She was not only a freedom fighter, but she also fought a lot for the rights of women. She also has the distinction of being the first woman governor of India.

Know when women's day started in India

Sarojini Naidu met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time in the year 1914 and dedicated herself to the country. She joined the national movement during her education. All the big leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru were convinced of his leadership ability and respected him. He was made the President of Congress in the year 1925. He was awarded the Kaiser-i-Hind by the British government in 1928 for his actions during the plague epidemic in India. She went to South Africa in 1932 as India's representative. He died of a heart attack on March 2, 1949, while working in his office in Lucknow. On the occasion of Sarojini Naidu's 135th birth anniversary, that is, on 13 February 2014, the celebration of National Women's Day was started in the country.