Lifestyle

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Ramzan wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share

Here are some of the best messages and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Ramadan Mubarak is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and compassion for Muslims all around the world. It is a month-long period of fasting from sunrise to sunset, where Muslims refrain from eating and drinking as a means of purification and to strengthen their faith. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Muslims begin to prepare themselves for this spiritual journey. One way to do so is by sharing messages and quotes with loved ones to wish them a blessed Ramadan.

Here are some of the best messages and quotes for Ramadan Mubarak:

Ramadan Mubarak Wishes

"May the blessings of Ramadan fill your heart with peace and joy. Ramadan Mubarak!"
"Wishing you a month of blessings, forgiveness, and enlightenment. Ramadan Kareem!"
"May this Ramadan be a source of strength and guidance for you and your family. Ramadan Mubarak!"
"As you fast and pray, may Allah's blessings be upon you. Ramadan Kareem!"
"In this holy month, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with gratitude. Ramadan Mubarak!"

Ramadan Mubarak Messages

"Let's embrace the blessings of Ramadan with open hearts and minds. Ramadan Mubarak!"
"As we fast together, let's remember those in need and strive to make a positive difference in their lives. Ramadan Kareem!"
"Sending you warm wishes for a peaceful and fulfilling Ramadan. Ramadan Mubarak!"
"May the light of Ramadan illuminate your path and lead you to success and happiness. Ramadan Kareem!"
"In this month of reflection and prayer, may Allah's blessings be upon you and your loved ones. Ramadan Mubarak!"

Ramadan Mubarak Quotes

"Ramadan is the month whose beginning is mercy, whose middle is forgiveness, and whose end is freedom from the fire." - Prophet Muhammad 
"Fasting is a shield with which a servant protects himself from the fire." - Prophet Muhammad 
"When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, and the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained." 
"Ramadan is the month to fast, pray, reflect, and be better. It's the time to change for the better." - Unknown
"Ramadan is not just about fasting, but also about feeding the hungry, helping the needy, and purifying the soul." - Unknown

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
