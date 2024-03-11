Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Holy month to begin tomorrow, check Sehri, Iftaar timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru

Know all important details on Ramadan 2024 in India here.

Ramadan 2024 in India is likely to begin in India on March 11th or 12, depending on the crescent moon sighting. The crescent-shaped Ramadan moon is typically observed first in Saudi Arabia, followed by Southeast Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh approximately a day later.

Unlike other religions, Islam follows the Lunar or Hijri calendar which has 354 days governed by the governed by moon cycle phases. This causes Ramadan to advance 10 to 11 days every year. Last year, the cresent moon was sighted in India on March 24.

Ramadan Crescent Moon 2024: Worldwide

On 11 March 2024, fasting is likely to commence in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UK, the US, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Turkey, Maldives, and others. In India, Indonesia, Egypt, and Bangladesh, Ramadan is expected to commence on March 12.

During Ramadan, Muslims all over the world observe fasting from sunrise to sunset continuously for 30 days. The two key meals during this fasting period are Iftar, consumed after sunset, and Suhoor, consumed before sunrise.

Since Iftar timings are determined by sunset timings, they vary each day. During Ramadan, Muslims meticulously track sunset hours. Due to significant geographic diversity in India, there are numerous timings for Iftar across different regions.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings in major cities: