National noodles day 2022: History of noodles, try these amazing noodles to celebrate the day

Photo: Pexels

National Noodle Day is on October 6 and we are getting ready to celebrate by doing the best thing possible with noodles and eating them! Can you believe that noodles have been around for over 4,000 years? Noodles are popular all over the world and range in shape from flat, to round, to twisted, to sheets, to tubes, and many more. They can be made from rice, buckwheat, wheat, with or without eggs and even now from zucchini.

History of National noodles day:

Eating noodles is the easiest way to forklift as many delicious carbs into your mouth at once, making them a national favorite. The term has become a catch-all for all things pasta, spaghetti, macaroni and dorm-friendly ramen, which means there's a dish out there for everyone, no matter your sauce and topping preferences.

The oldest historical mention of noodles appears in a dictionary from the third century A.D. in China. The earliest noodles were shaped into little bits, formed from bread dough, and thrown into a wok of boiling water. Unlike other inventions, it's rather difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where noodles came from given that they relied on the innovation of home cooks.

Noodles have been with mankind in nearly every culture, making it one of the planets most widely eaten foods. National Noodle Day sits at the beginning of October which is National Pasta Month, filling this month with a variety of flavors and options to fill a hungry belly.

Few noodles that you can try this noodles day:

• Egg noodles. ...

• Ramen noodles

• Udon noodles

• Soba noodles

• Mung bean thread noodles

• Rice stick noodles

• Hokkien noodles

• Shirataki noodles