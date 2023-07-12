Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wear gorgeous traditional outfits during family event, unseen pics go viral

The post showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dressed in traditional attires. One picture showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta posing with Diya, dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, just a few weeks after her delivery, was seen at a family event, which also had Isha Ambani in attendance. The photos of the event were shared by Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia who captioned the photos saying, "Shades of love! [rainbow, smiling face with hearts, and evil eye emojis]."

While Isha Ambani wore an embroidered suit set, Shloka Mehta looked gorgeous dressed in an embellished saree. Another photo shared on Instagram had ShlokaMehta and Diya lovingly hugging their mother. Another photo also had a glimpse of Akash Ambani posing with his wife's family members.

Here are the photos

Isha Ambani, for the occasion, wore a gota patti embroidered suit set which had an orange-coloured kurta and a rani pink-coloured dupatta. Along with the suit set, Isha Ambani wore a gold chain and ear studs to complete her look.

Shloka Mehta, embracing the Mumbai weather, gave off pastel vibes in a yellow tulle saree. Shloka Mehta accessorised her saree with minimal jewellery, including dangling earrings, a smartwatch, and diamond bangles.

