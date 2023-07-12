Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wear gorgeous traditional outfits during family event, unseen pics go viral

The post showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dressed in traditional attires. One picture showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta posing with Diya, dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles.

DNA Web Team

Jul 12, 2023

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, just a few weeks after her delivery, was seen at a family event, which also had Isha Ambani in attendance. The photos of the event were shared by Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia who captioned the photos saying, "Shades of love! [rainbow, smiling face with hearts, and evil eye emojis]."

The post showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dressed in traditional attires. One picture showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta posing with Diya, dressed in stunning ethnic ensembles. 

While Isha Ambani wore an embroidered suit set, Shloka Mehta looked gorgeous dressed in an embellished saree. Another photo shared on Instagram had ShlokaMehta and Diya lovingly hugging their mother. Another photo also had a glimpse of Akash Ambani posing with his wife's family members. 

Isha Ambani, for the occasion, wore a gota patti embroidered suit set which had an orange-coloured kurta and a rani pink-coloured dupatta. Along with the suit set, Isha Ambani wore a gold chain and ear studs to complete her look. 

Shloka Mehta, embracing the Mumbai weather, gave off pastel vibes in a yellow tulle saree. Shloka Mehta accessorised her saree with minimal jewellery, including dangling earrings, a smartwatch, and diamond bangles. 

