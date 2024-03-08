Miss World 2023 live-streaming: Check when and where to watch the grand finale

Among the contenders is Sini Shetty, who has secured her place in the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant and has also been listed in the Top 5 from the Asia & Oceania region.

India is gearing up to host the prestigious Miss World 2023 pageant in Mumbai after a hiatus of 28 years since its last hosting in 1996. The eagerly awaited grand finale is set to take place on March 9, where the top 20 contestants from the pool of 120 participants worldwide, including India, will compete for the coveted crown.

When and where to watch

The finale will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai and can be streamed live on Sony Liv starting at 7:30 PM IST, which translates to 2:00 PM GMT. In a recent Instagram post, both Sony Liv and Miss World's official accounts invited audiences to witness this momentous occasion, emphasizing the reunion of Miss World with India after nearly three decades.

If Sini Shetty, India's representative, clinches the title, India will surpass Venezuela as the country with the most wins in the Miss World pageant. India has produced notable winners in the past, including Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017), each adding to the nation's tally of six crowns. Sini Shetty's potential victory could mark India's historic seventh win. The event promises not only intense competition but also captivating performances by renowned artists such as Neha and Tony Kakkar and Shaan, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.