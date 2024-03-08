Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

The best occasions to flaunt your Organza Saree

Miss World 2023 live-streaming: Check when and where to watch the grand finale

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

Meet India's most popular IAS officer on social media who cleared UPSC in first attempt, secured AIR...

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murty opens up on Rajya Sabha nomination, says 'double....'

9 superfoods to prevent gallstone formation

10 snakes with the most deadly bites

Indian players to win both IPL & T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2: India Captain Rohit Sharma Hits His 12th Test Century | Century Highlight

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Not Zayed Khan, but this actor was Farah Khan’s first choice for Main Hoon Na, he rejected due to…

Rakul Preet Singh at DNA Women Achievers Awards: 'When you have not been served things on a platter, you...' | Exclusive

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Miss World 2023 live-streaming: Check when and where to watch the grand finale

Among the contenders is Sini Shetty, who has secured her place in the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant and has also been listed in the Top 5 from the Asia & Oceania region.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 04:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is gearing up to host the prestigious Miss World 2023 pageant in Mumbai after a hiatus of 28 years since its last hosting in 1996. The eagerly awaited grand finale is set to take place on March 9, where the top 20 contestants from the pool of 120 participants worldwide, including India, will compete for the coveted crown.

When and where to watch

The finale will be held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai and can be streamed live on Sony Liv starting at 7:30 PM IST, which translates to 2:00 PM GMT. In a recent Instagram post, both Sony Liv and Miss World's official accounts invited audiences to witness this momentous occasion, emphasizing the reunion of Miss World with India after nearly three decades.

 

 

Among the contenders is Sini Shetty, who has secured her place in the top 20 of the 71st Miss World pageant and has also been listed in the Top 5 from the Asia & Oceania region. 

If Sini Shetty, India's representative, clinches the title, India will surpass Venezuela as the country with the most wins in the Miss World pageant. India has produced notable winners in the past, including Reita Faria Powell (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017), each adding to the nation's tally of six crowns. Sini Shetty's potential victory could mark India's historic seventh win. The event promises not only intense competition but also captivating performances by renowned artists such as Neha and Tony Kakkar and Shaan, ensuring an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Man takes over 200 Covid vaccine jabs; here's how his body reacted to it

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leaders meet to finalise party's candidates

Republican candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of US Presidential race

Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches his music label Bhansali Music

Sara Ali Khan talks about tapping different genres with Murder Mubarak, Ae Watan Mere Watan: 'I've never...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement