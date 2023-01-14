Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam dazzles in gown made from pull-tabs of drink cans

Representational image

During an event of Miss Universe 2023, Miss Thailand 2022 Anna Sueangam walked the ramp wearing a dress that stunned everyone. Actually, her dress, shining like a diamond, was not decorated with silk, gold or silver wires, but her dress was prepared from the pull tab of a can that was collected from the garbage. Miss Thailand's look has been covered on social media.

Seeing the dress of Miss Thailand, everyone's eyes were left torn. Ana Bala looked beautiful in a dazzling dress made from the pull tabs of cans. However, the center of the pull tab was also studded with Swarovski diamonds, which added to the charm of the dress. After seeing this dress made of recycled garbage, some people even called Miss Thailand as 'Garbage Beauty Queen'. However, these things do not matter to Ana anymore.

Here's a video of Miss Thailand made from a cane's pull tab

Please tell that Ana's father is a rag picker, while the mother cleans the road and runs the household expenses. On the comments of people, Ana says that instead of thinking about how you were born in the house, pay attention to the fact that you have the power to change your destiny. However, most of the users have praised Ana's look. Along with this, they are appreciating the parents for giving tribute in a unique way.

Significantly, the beauty contest Miss Universe 2023 will be hosted this time in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, where the winner will be crowned by India's Harnaz Sandhu, the current Miss Universe. Divita Rai is among the 86 women who are representing India at the 71st Miss Universe event.