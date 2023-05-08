Mahavastu Tips: Enhance your personality by balancing energies of your house, expert

ahavastu Tips | Photo: Pixabay

Everything around you which you look at daily creates a strong influence on your personality. So its very important to be surrounded by the energies that brings out the best in you. Though there are a lot of factors that makes you a successful person with a strong personality, but to name a few clarity in thoughts, good confidence, fine skills, and a know-how of your subject are what makes you stand out in a crowd by Mahavastu expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta.

In vastu, the North East zone is responsible for giving you clarity of mind and thoughts. Only a clear mind gives birth to great innovations. One should avoid red colours, clutter, dustbin, yellow colour, the kitchen or a toilet here. This zone should be clean and its energies can be enhanced by placing an OM symbol in this zone.

If you have no confidence in yourself, you are twice defeated in the race of life. With confidence, you have won even before you have started.The South of south East(SSE) zone is responsible for the confidence and power in you. It is often seen, people are low in confidence in the house where there is a toilet or cut zone in the South of south-east.

Avoid toilets, black or blue colour, an underground tank or big mirrors here. As this is a zone of fire, adding red coloured objects or a red bulb here, helps in boosting your confidence level. Further one can place the trophies or medals here to get good results.

Thirdly, having a good skillset helps you to grow in every aspect of life. A healthy Southwest (SW) zone helps in achieving great skillsets for the inhabitants living in the house. As this zone represents an earth element, so presence of fire in the form of a gas burner or red colour.

Or air element in the form of green colour or plants or a toilet seat or dustbin creates a major imbalance in this zone and the people living in such spaces lacks good skills. Make sure this zone should not be cut. You can add yellow colour here and place the tools related to your work here to get maximum benefits.

Lastly, one who knows his subject well is considered to be the master. It is rightly said that education is the most important weapon that can be used to change the world.

In vastu, West of South west (WSW)zone is responsible for the right and quality knowledge. The people living in houses that have a toilet seat, red colour, or cut zone here or green colour here in WSW zone, often been observed to lack the right knowledge to perform their tasks efficiently.

Making study room here and adding grey or white colour here strengthens the attributes of this zone. Placing books related to ones subject or profession proves to be beneficial.