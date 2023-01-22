Magha Gupt Navratri 2023: Dates, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras

Representational image

Navratri means nine holy nights in which there is time to worship Navdurga means nine forms of Maa Durga. In the year 2023, the first Navratri will be observed from today in the month of Magh. This Navratri of Magh month is considered as Gupta Navratri. The goddesses of Gupta Navratri are the 10 Mahavidyas, by worshipping which achievements are achieved. Gupta Navratri is considered very important for Tantra Sadhana.

Magh Gupta Navratri 2023: Date

Magh Gupta Navratri will start on 22 January 2023 and will end on 30 January 2023. This Navratri lasts from Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month till Navami. The fast will be celebrated on this day. Worshipers of Maa Durga do Shakti Sadhana in a secret way for 9 days.

Magh Gupta Navratri 2023: Muhurat

According to the Panchang, Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is starting on January 22, 2023, at 02:22 am and ends on January 22 itself at 10:27 pm.

Gupt Navratri 2023: Worship method

According to astrology, during Gupta Navratri, offer lotus flowers to the idol of Maa Lakshmi to increase wealth. Along with this, offer makeup material to Maa Durga during daily worship. By doing this, unbroken good fortune is attained and there is never a shortage of anything in life.

Gupta Navratri 2023: Offerings

Pratipada- To stay disease-free, on the day of Pratipada, offer white things made of cow's ghee to Maa Shailputri.

Dwitiya- For long life, offer Mishri, sugar and Panchamrit to Maa Brahmacharini on Dwitiya Tithi.

Tritiya- To get rid of sorrow, offer milk and things made from it to Maa Chandraghanta on Tritiya Tithi.

Chaturthi- To increase sharp intelligence and decision-making ability, offer Malpua to Maa Kushmanda on Chaturthi Tithi.

Panchami- Offer banana to Mother Skandamata for a healthy body.

Shashthi- To get an attractive personality and beauty, offer honey to Mother Katyayani on the day of Shashthi.

Saptami- To avoid troubles, offer jaggery naivedya in the worship of Maa Kalratri on Saptami.

Ashtami- To get rid of child-related problems, offer coconut to Maa Mahagauri on the Ashtami date.

Navami- Offer halwa, chana-puri, kheer etc. to Maa Siddhidatri on Navami for happiness and prosperity.

Gupta Navratri 2023: Importance

Gupta Navratri is especially celebrated for the fulfilment of special wishes and for attaining achievements. Householders should only worship the Goddess satvik in this Navratri. Tamasik worship is performed only by Tantrik and Aghori. It is believed that by chanting Maa Shakti, penance, rituals, meditation etc. in a secret way during the meditation period of Gupta Navratras, all the obstacles coming in life begin to end.