Lohri 2024: 3 traditional and delicious recipes to make on this day

Lohri, a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in Northern India, marks the end of winter and the onset of longer days. This festive occasion is synonymous with bonfires, music, dance, and, of course, delicious food. As you gear up to celebrate Lohri in 2024, here are three traditional and mouthwatering recipes that will add a touch of authenticity to your festivities.

Here are the dishes that can be prepared quickly on the special occasion of Lohri.

Jaggery pudding

Jaggery dishes are consumed on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. So if you want to prepare sweets on Lohri, then use jaggery instead of sugar. Delicious kheer made of jaggery and butter will taste more delicious on this occasion.

Sesame tikki

Sesame is beneficial for health and tilkut is consumed on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. There is also a tradition of eating sesame laddoos at this festival. But if you want to make some salty snacks with sesame, then you can easily prepare sesame tikki at home. The taste of hot sesame tikki will increase with green chutney.

Peanut brittle

Jaggery and peanut chikki can also be easily prepared at home. It doesn't take much time and ingredients to make peanut chikki. It can be prepared with only peanuts, jaggery, and ghee and can be stored and consumed for a long time.

Lentil rice porridge

The festival of Lohri is associated with the harvesting and sowing of new crops. That's why rice porridge is also consumed during this festival. Moong dal, chana dal, or urad dal khichdi are made in Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Cornbread and greens

The festival of Lohri is specially celebrated in Punjab and Haryana. When it comes to the food of Punjab, first of all, the names maize bread and mustard greens come. Mustard greens also come into the market this season. In such a situation, you can make mustard greens and maize bread for lunch or dinner on Lohri.