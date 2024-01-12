Lohri 2024: 3 traditional and delicious recipes to make on this day

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Lohri 2024: 3 traditional and delicious recipes to make on this day

Here are the dishes that can be prepared quickly on the special occasion of Lohri.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lohri, a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily in Northern India, marks the end of winter and the onset of longer days. This festive occasion is synonymous with bonfires, music, dance, and, of course, delicious food. As you gear up to celebrate Lohri in 2024, here are three traditional and mouthwatering recipes that will add a touch of authenticity to your festivities.

Here are the dishes that can be prepared quickly on the special occasion of Lohri.

Jaggery pudding

Jaggery dishes are consumed on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti. So if you want to prepare sweets on Lohri, then use jaggery instead of sugar. Delicious kheer made of jaggery and butter will taste more delicious on this occasion.

Sesame tikki

Sesame is beneficial for health and tilkut is consumed on Makar Sankranti and Lohri. There is also a tradition of eating sesame laddoos at this festival. But if you want to make some salty snacks with sesame, then you can easily prepare sesame tikki at home. The taste of hot sesame tikki will increase with green chutney.

Peanut brittle

Jaggery and peanut chikki can also be easily prepared at home. It doesn't take much time and ingredients to make peanut chikki. It can be prepared with only peanuts, jaggery, and ghee and can be stored and consumed for a long time.

Lentil rice porridge

The festival of Lohri is associated with the harvesting and sowing of new crops. That's why rice porridge is also consumed during this festival. Moong dal, chana dal, or urad dal khichdi are made in Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Cornbread and greens

The festival of Lohri is specially celebrated in Punjab and Haryana. When it comes to the food of Punjab, first of all, the names maize bread and mustard greens come. Mustard greens also come into the market this season. In such a situation, you can make mustard greens and maize bread for lunch or dinner on Lohri.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grad who worked with Google, then built Rs 4300 crore company

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra set to begin from Manipur today

Mukesh Ambani makes grand entry in 100 billion dollar club, Reliance Industries’ market cap now 18390000000000…

Dhruv Jurel earns maiden call-up as India announce squad for first two Tests against England; no Ishan, Shami

Guntur Kaaram box office collection day 2: Mahesh Babu film sees 70% drop, collects Rs 13 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE