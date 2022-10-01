Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: 8 inspiring quotes by the unsung hero

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
Lal Bahadur Shastri is known as the Man of Peace. He served the nation as the second prime minister of independent India. He is also remembered for composing the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".
He was very much inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and took part in the non-corporation movement at the age of 16. Interestingly he shares the same date of birth as Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. He was born in Mughalsarai of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in 1904. His father was Sharada Prasad Shrivastava and his mother was named Ramdulari Devi.
Lal Bahadur Shastri was a student in the East Central Railway Inter College in Mughalsarai and Varanasi. In 1926 he successfully completed his graduation from the Kashi Vidyapeeth. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award posthumously in 1966.
On Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 112 birth anniversary know his 10 inspiring quotes which made him a true nationalist.
- We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.
- India will have to hang down her head in shame if even one person is left who is said in any way to be untouchable.
- We believe in peace in the settlement of all disputes through peaceful means, in the abolition of war, and, more particularly, nuclear war.
- The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.
- We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war.
- We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.
- Our country has often stood like a solid rock in the face of common danger, and there is a deep underlying unity which runs like a golden thread through all our seeming diversity.
- Our way is straight and clear - the building up of a socialist democracy at home, with freedom and prosperity for all, and the maintenance of world peace and friendship with all nations abroad.