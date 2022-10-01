Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti 2022: 8 inspiring quotes by the unsung hero

Lal Bahadur Shastri is known as the Man of Peace. He served the nation as the second prime minister of independent India. He is also remembered for composing the slogan of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan".

He was very much inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and took part in the non-corporation movement at the age of 16. Interestingly he shares the same date of birth as Mahatma Gandhi on October 2. He was born in Mughalsarai of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh in 1904. His father was Sharada Prasad Shrivastava and his mother was named Ramdulari Devi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a student in the East Central Railway Inter College in Mughalsarai and Varanasi. In 1926 he successfully completed his graduation from the Kashi Vidyapeeth. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna India's highest civilian award posthumously in 1966.

On Lal Bahadur Shastri’s 112 birth anniversary know his 10 inspiring quotes which made him a true nationalist.