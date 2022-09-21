Key differences between Navratri and Durga Puja, know here

Representative Image

India is all set to enter its grand festive season with the beginning of Navratri and Durga Puja in a few days. A lot of people might think why are Navratri and Durga Puja mentioned separately, aren't the two festivals the same? Well, not really. Both Navratri and Durga Puja appear similar, but there is a little difference between the two that comes down to religious rituals and practices.

The northern and western part of India celebrates Navratri and Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal and other east Indian states. While both festivals are celebrated to honour Goddess Durga, their festivity style is different.

This year, Navrati 2022 is all set to begin on September 26 and will end on October 4 and Durga Puja 2022 will begin on October 1 and will end on October 5.

Before the festival season officially kicks off, here are some key differences between Durga Puja and Navratri that you need to know

Navratri, across India, revolves around worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga on the nine days of Navratri. The festival of Navratri ends with celebrating Lord Ram's victory over Ravana on Dussehra.

Whereas Durga Puja celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasur.

Navratri begins with worshipping Shailputri - the first avatar of Goddess Durga. Durga Puja, on the other hand, begins with Mahalaya, a day when the battle between Durga and Mahishasura began.

The Navratri celebration ends with the burning of Raavan effigies on Dussehra. On the other hand, Durga Puja ends with Sindoor Khela, where married women play with sindoor (vermillion) with each other before immersion of idols.

During Navrati, devotees of Goddess Durga refrain from eating meat, eggs, onion, or garlic, but, for Bengalis, the Durga Puja celebration is also about good food that includes non-vegetarian treats.

It is important to note that even if there are differences in the festivities of Navratri and Durga Puja, the festival's main objective is to bring people closer in celebration.