Karva chauth 2022: City wise moon rise and sighting time across India

Karva Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival for all married women in India. This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

For the uninformed, women wake up on the occasion of Karwa Chauth and go through the entire day without consuming either water or food, and break the fast only after the sighting of the moon.

Citywise Moonrise Time

New Delhi - 08:24 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) - 08:48 pm

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) - 08:09 pm

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) - 08:29 pm

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) - 08:04 pm

Chandigarh - 08:06 pm

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) - 08:02 pm

Lucknow (UP) - 07:58 pm

Jaipur (Rajasthan) - 08:19 pm

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) - 07:52 pm

Kolkata (West Bengal) - 07:37 pm

Madurai - 08:43 pm

Gangtok (Sikkim) - 07:26 pm

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) - 07:06 pm

Dispur (Assam) - 07:15 pm

Kohima (Nagaland) - 07:07 pm

Imphal (Manipur) - 07:09 pm

Aizawl (Mizoram) - 07:16 pm

Agartala (Tripura) - 07:22 pm

Shillong (Meghalaya) - 07:16 pm

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) - 08:40 pm

Bhopal (MP) - 08:21 pm

Panaji (Goa) - 08:51 pm

Patna (Bihar) - 07:44 pm

Ranchi (Jharkhand) - 07:48 pm

Raipur (Chattisgarh) - 08:07 pm

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) - 08:28 pm

Bangalore (Karnataka) - 08:40 pm

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) - 08:51 pm

Srinagar - 08:06 pm

Puducherry - 08:33 pm

Pune - 08:45 pm

Vellore - 08:34 pm

Gurgaon - 08:11 pm

Noida - 08:09 pm

Here is the city-wise shubh muhurat for the Karwa Chauth puja.

New Delhi - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

Pune - 06:14 pm to 07:27 pm

Chennai - 05:51 pm to 07:04 pm

Kolkata - 05:13 pm to 06:27 pm

Hyderabad - 05:56 pm to 07:09 pm

Ahmedabad - 06:16 pm to 07:30 pm

Noida - 05:53 pm to 07:08 pm

Jaipur - 06:01 pm to 07:15 pm

Mumbai - 06:17 pm to 07:31 pm

Gurgaon - 05:55 pm to 07:09 pm

Bengaluru - 06:02 pm to 07:15 pm

Chandigarh - 05:54 pm to 07:09 pm

(Source: Drik Panchang)