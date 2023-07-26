Headlines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings to share on this day

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year to commemorate the success of Operation Vijay in 1999.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas will be observed throughout India on July 26. The success of Operation Vijay inspired the naming of the day. This day saw India effectively retake control of the high outposts that had been treacherously held by Pakistani troops and militants. 

The Kargil War lasted more than 60 days and was won valiantly by India on July 26, 1999. This day serves as a reminder of the sacrifice made by our soldiers during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan on the frozen peaks of Jammu and Kashmir. To honour the supreme sacrifice and magnificent victory of the Indian Armed Forces, celebrations are held all around the nation.

Here are a few heartfelt messages, greetings, and wishes that you can use to express your gratitude for the victory and service of Indian soldiers.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings

  • Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind…Kargil Vijay Diwas!
  • Let’s salute our heroes who stood in the adversity and protected our motherland. Jai Hind.
  • Remembering the heroes who fought for us and kept all our heads high. Their courage will always inspire us. 
  • Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. 
  • Let's give a standing ovation to all of our courageous military who defend us day and night. On this day, let's remember their struggles and toil. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023.
  • Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas! The victory of Kargil stands as a testament to our dedication and valour to the armed forces. 
  • Indian Army’s courage knew no bounds and their determination inspired the nation. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas. 
  • Salute the valiant Indian soldiers who gave their life to protect the nation, its territory, and its citizens. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas. 
  • Our flag doesn't fly because of the wind; rather, it flies with each with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.
  • Real heroes don't wear their names on the back of the jersey. they wear the flag of their nation. Thank you Indian Army for protecting us. Happy kargil Vijay Diwas. 

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Slogans and short captions

  • The more difficult the struggle, the greater the win
  • Every time an army is lost, a family member is also lost.
  • Only if there are valiant soldiers to defend us can our country and our integrity be secure.
  • A secure army is preferable to a secure border.
  • The Bold Win.
  • Remembering the brave hearts of Kargil.
  • Saluting the valour and courage of our soldiers.
  • In memory of those who laid down their lives for the nation.
  • Paying homage to the defenders of our borders.
  • A day to reflect on the triumph of bravery. 

