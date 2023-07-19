Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Date, history, significance of Muharram 2023

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, carries immense significance for Muslims worldwide.

Muharram, the initial month of the Islamic calendar, is of significant importance to Muslims across the globe. It signifies the Islamic New Year, also referred to as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina. This month holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. Nonetheless, there are variations in the ways Sunni and Shia Muslims observe Muharram.

When is Muharram in India?

India will observe the first day of Muharram on Thursday, July 20th. Saudi Arabia has officially declared the first day of Muharram for the Islamic year 1445 to be on July 19th, signifying the start of the Islamic New Year. This announcement was made following the sighting of the crescent moon, which marked the end of the month of Dhul Hijjah on July 18th. As a result, the first day of Muharram will be observed on Wednesday, July 19th.

History of Muharrum

Muharram is a significant period in the Islamic calendar that honors the memory of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his brave companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. This historical event holds great symbolism, representing the struggle for justice against oppression. Imam Hussein's unwavering refusal to submit to the tyrannical ruler Yazid ultimately led to his sacrifice. The commemoration of Muharram serves as a time for Muslims worldwide to reflect upon and draw inspiration from Imam Hussein's noble sacrifice for truth and justice. It is a solemn occasion that encourages introspection and serves as a reminder of the values that uphold righteousness in society.

Significance of Muharrum

The observance of Muharram differs between Sunni and Shia Muslims. Sunni Muslims engage in acts of remembrance, while Shia Muslims participate in mourning rituals. Shia Muslims often partake in mourning processions, self-flagellation, and chest-beating as expressions of grief. They gather in mosques to hold mourning rituals, processions, and gatherings.