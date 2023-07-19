Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Date, history, significance of Muharram 2023

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

ED conducts searches against Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal as part of money-laundering probe

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Islamic New Year: When is Muharram in India? Date, history, significance of Muharram 2023

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, carries immense significance for Muslims worldwide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Muharram, the initial month of the Islamic calendar, is of significant importance to Muslims across the globe. It signifies the Islamic New Year, also referred to as Al Hijri or Arabic New Year, and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina. This month holds historical significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims. Nonetheless, there are variations in the ways Sunni and Shia Muslims observe Muharram.

When is Muharram in India?

India will observe the first day of Muharram on Thursday, July 20th. Saudi Arabia has officially declared the first day of Muharram for the Islamic year 1445 to be on July 19th, signifying the start of the Islamic New Year. This announcement was made following the sighting of the crescent moon, which marked the end of the month of Dhul Hijjah on July 18th. As a result, the first day of Muharram will be observed on Wednesday, July 19th.

History of Muharrum

Muharram is a significant period in the Islamic calendar that honors the memory of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his brave companions who were martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. This historical event holds great symbolism, representing the struggle for justice against oppression. Imam Hussein's unwavering refusal to submit to the tyrannical ruler Yazid ultimately led to his sacrifice. The commemoration of Muharram serves as a time for Muslims worldwide to reflect upon and draw inspiration from Imam Hussein's noble sacrifice for truth and justice. It is a solemn occasion that encourages introspection and serves as a reminder of the values that uphold righteousness in society.

Significance of Muharrum

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, carries immense significance for Muslims worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri or the Arabic New Year. This month commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad from Mecca to Medina and holds historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

The observance of Muharram differs between Sunni and Shia Muslims. Sunni Muslims engage in acts of remembrance, while Shia Muslims participate in mourning rituals. Shia Muslims often partake in mourning processions, self-flagellation, and chest-beating as expressions of grief. They gather in mosques to hold mourning rituals, processions, and gatherings.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Jaw-dropping viral video: Woman dines from lion's plate, internet reacts

Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 after backlash to photo of him hosting show with cigarette? Here's the truth

Asia Cup 2023 schedule to be announced on this date; details inside

'Rise above political bickering': Supreme Court to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi LG amid row over appointment of DERC head

J&K NEET UG 2023 counselling registration begins — Apply at jkbopee.gov.in before July 23

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE