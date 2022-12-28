IRCTC's Winter Special Vietnam honeymoon package: From itinerary to prices, here's all you need to know

People have already begun making plans for how to begin the New Year with much fervour. IRCTC has a fantastic package for you if you're planning a trip abroad for new year's celebration. You will have the opportunity to travel to Vietnam with this package. The package offered by IRCTC is known as Winter Special Vietnam Waves Ex-Kolkata. This plan will go into effect on January 9, 2023. From itinerary to prices, here's all you need to know about the package.

Winter Special Vietnam Honeymoon package itinerary

You will have the opportunity to visit various tourist destinations in Vietnam as part of this 6 nights and 7 day package. On January 9, you must board a flight out of the Kolkata airport. Your arrival in Vietnam will be on the second day. You will be returned to Kolkata on the seventh day. Your stay fare, breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all included in this IRCTC package for 5 days. Please note that you will be staying in a three-star hotel during this tour.

Winter Special Vietnam Honeymoon package fare

If you are purchasing this package for yourself, you must pay Rs 1,02,900. When making a reservation for two people, the cost is 82,000 per person. At the same time, you must pay Rs 81,800 per person to reserve three people. However, if you are travelling with a child, you will need to make a separate payment.

Package cost per person (Single sharing): Rs 1, 02,900 /-

Package cost per person (DBL sharing): Rs 82,000 /-

Package cost per person (Triple sharing): Rs 81,800 /-

Package cost per person (Child with bed): Rs 66,800 /-

Package cost per person (Child without bed): Rs 62,400 /-

You can make a reservation through this package by going to the IRCTC's official website. Additionally, you can call 8595904072 or 8595938067 if you wish to know any information regarding the package.

