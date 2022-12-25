Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Train delayed or canceled due to fog? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get refund of ticket

Here's how to get your ticket refunded if bad weather or dense fog caused your trains to be delayed or cancelled and affected your travel plans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Train delayed or canceled due to fog? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get refund of ticket
Train delayed or canceled due to fog? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get refund of ticket

Since a few days ago, states in northern India have been impacted with a cold wave and dense fog. Due to the heavy fog in some areas, public transportation like buses and trains were delayed, and the fog also had an impact on the flow of traffic on the roads.

Train delays during such times can be a common issue for passengers travelling during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel week. Here's how to get your ticket refunded if bad weather or dense fog caused your trains to be delayed or cancelled and affected your travel plans.

What to do if your train is late or delayed?

Winter is in full swing as we approach the final days of 2022. People are residing inside their homes as a result of the cold and fog. While others travel for business or to take a winter holiday. Such passengers are greatly impacted by the delay or cancellation of trains. You can quickly remand a train if it is running behind schedule.

READ | Post Office Premium Savings Account: Check benefits, value-added services, eligibility, pricing, interest rates

You can cancel your trip if your train is three hours or more late. In accordance with railway regulations, when a train is cancelled because of a 3 hour or greater delay, the entire fare is refunded.You won't be charged anything for cancelling your train ticket if it is delayed by more than 3 hours.

It is preferable that you go to the reservation counter to cancel a counter ticket if you have one. However, if you purchased your ticket from IRCTC, you will need to consult the website and finish the required steps.

How do I submit a TDR (ticket deposit receipt) online?

You must file a TDR to cancel the ticket if your train is consistently running late after chart preparation. Here's how you can  easily cancel a train ticket by logging into IRCTC as long as the chart hasn't been made.

READ | Lightyear 0: Know specs, features, price of world's first solar car that charges while you drive it

Here is a step-by-step guide to filing a TDR:

Step 1: Sign in to your IRCTC account.

Step 2: Once logged in, select MY ACCOUNT.

Step 3: Go to My Transaction and choose the option to file a TDR from there. 

Step 4: By selecting your ticket from the list, you can submit a TDR.

Step 5: Within 5 to 7 working days of receiving your TDR, Railways will review your claim and send your refund amount to your account.

READ | Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors to unveil Punch EV soon; Check price, features and more

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Save the kids by finding the tiger hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.