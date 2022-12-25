Search icon
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors to unveil Punch EV soon; Check price, features and more

Tata Motors' fourth EV following Nexon EV, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV will debut at Auto Expo 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Tata Motors is actively attempting to increase its selection of electric vehicles available in India. For this reason, the Tata Punch EV will make its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, a showcase for new automobiles from throughout the world. In addition, the release of the electric version of the automobile is anticipated for the later half of 2023. This electric vehicle will be the fourth model in the automaker's electric vehicle portfolio and will use the newest Sigma platform, a derivative of the ALFA platform. Several different ICE-to-EV conversions of Tata vehicles use the ALFA platform as their foundation. For the time being, you may purchase an electric vehicle in India from Tata Motors.

Tata Punch EV Platform
The Tata Punch EV will employ the Sigma platform, so consumers can anticipate a high driving range and a roomy interior. In addition, the electric vehicle will likely share its motor with the already existing Tata EVs. However, the actual battery pack details and vehicle specs are still unknown at this time. However, similar to the company's prior offerings, the car will likely come with two battery pack choices.

It's safe to assume that the Tata Punch EV will take cues from the ICE model when compiling its feature set. Therefore, we may presume that it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, driving modes, a touchscreen infotainment system, and other luxuries.

Also, READ: Lightyear 0: Know specs, features, price of world's first solar car that charges while you drive it

Tata Punch EV: Expected price
When it comes to pricing, the Tata Punch EV is expected to be more expensive than the internal combustion engine variant. As a result, we may estimate it to be in the range of Rs 9-10 lakh (ex-showroom). If that occurs, the Tata Punch EV's pricing will likely fall somewhere between that of the Tigor EV and the Tiago EV. Given Tata's history of releasing different powertrains for a single model, it's possible that a CNG version will also be available for the Punch.

