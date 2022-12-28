Search icon
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva fangirling as Lionel Messi gifts signed Argentina jersey; photo goes viral

Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of two-time World Cup champion MS Dhoni, posted photo of jersey that Argentina legend Lionel Messi had given on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final was the most exciting football game ever witnessed by football fanatics. Lionel Messi was able to give his team the victory after a thrilling game between Argentina and France. Ziva, one of Lionel Messi's youngest fans, was recently spotted fangirling on social media.

Ziva Dhoni, the daughter of two-time World Cup champion Mahendra Singh Dhoni, posted a photo of a jersey that Argentina legend Lionel Messi had given her on Instagram. The football player is regarded as one of the all-time greats and has a devoted following in India as well. MS Dhoni, a former captain of India, is an enthusiastic football fan and a huge Messi fan.

Prior to Argentina's match against France at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Dhoni also sent out a tweet about Messi that quickly gained popularity. Ziva Singh Dhoni, the daughter of MS Dhoni, may be the happiest fan right now as the adorable 7-year-old girl got a signed Argentina jersey from ace footballer Lionel Messi.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHON

 

Messi's signature and the words "Para Ziva," which translate to "For Ziva," are visible in the photos. The Instagram caption makes it abundantly clear that the young girl's fascination with football and Lionel Messi in particular came from her iconic father.As everyone knows, Dhoni is an avid football fan who as a young child dreamed of becoming a goalkeeper. Since being shared on social media, the article has garnered more than 2 lakh likes.

