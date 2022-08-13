Independence Day 2022: Fly kites, celebrate with these 4 refreshing drink options | Photo: File and Zee Media Bureau

The greatest way to express care as Covid instances continue to grow is to be at home and limit contact. Our hearts are overflowing with pride for a country that has battled and fought so bravely throughout history as we approach the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Flying kites and drinking some refreshing beverages is one of the best ways to celebrate Independence Day. Here are a few beverages that one can sip on while enjoying the 15th of August.

Aam Panna

This drink is made with raw mangoes and many beneficial components like cumin, rock salt, and mint. Raw mangoes are high in pectin fibers. Fiber helps to improve digestion.

Masala Chaas

The perfect summer beverage is chaas (or buttermilk), which is created from curd that has been intensively mixed with salt and a few spices. Due to the presence of curd, it can also be quite beneficial for the intestines. Your stomach lining is also calmed by curd.

Jaljeera

An explosion of flavours may be found in this tangy beverage created with mint water and seasoned with cumin and chilies. It is frequently served with a handful of boondis, which look lovely floating on top of the beverage. One can never get enough of one of the most refreshing and healthy drinks.

Tricolour-theme mocktail

Pour the cream-based soda first, then the Kiwi syrup, and finish with some crushed ice. Then, on the top of the glass, pour the orange syrup. Add some more crushed ice. Place sugar syrup on top. Don't blend it. Although it can take a little time and effort, the results will be wonderful. Serve the Trio Mania Mocktail chilled.

