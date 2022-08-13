Independence Day 2022: 8 patriotic Bollywood songs to make trending Instagram reels | Photo: File

Songs and music are necessary for celebrations, and many Bollywood popular songs can inspire patriotic emotions. Without a doubt, Independence day will always have a very important place in every Indians' hearts as freedom fighters worked incredibly hard to make the dream of a free India a reality.

Independence Day is a day to honor those who gave their lives defending this nation's independence. At borders, there are still men and women on duty to protect us and make sure that we can peacefully enjoy Independence Day.

Put these songs on your Independence Day playlist and enjoy them while kite-flying and celebrating the holiday. Together with your loved ones, you can create trending Instagram reels. For this Independence Day, check out these evergreen songs that can still make you feel goosebumps.

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

This song is the ideal example of the phrase "old is gold." Written by Kavi Pradeep, performed by Lata Mangeshkar, and composed by C. Ramchandra, this patriotic song was written in memory of the warriors who gave their lives while defending this country in the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Jawaharlal Nehru, the then-prime minister, started crying after hearing this song.

This heartbreaking song is the one that has endured and still makes people feel a strong feeling of love for their nation.

Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge - Karma

This song is another one of the iconic Bollywood hits. Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher appear in the 1986 film Karma. Every patriot's heart has been moved by this Independence Day song's words, an gives goosebumps every time it plays.

Maa Tujhe Salaam - Vande Mataram

With his songs, AR Rahman consistently makes us swoon. The song, which was written by Mehboob, can be found on the 1997 album Vande Mataram. It has since become the best-selling non-film album in India.

Rang De Basanti - Rang De Basanti

Another widely loved Independence Day song by the iconic AR Rahman. Everyone is fueled by the movie Rang De Basanti's title song, which is highly energetic. The music for this song was written by A.R. Rahman, and Daler Mehndi and K S Chitra sang it brilliantly. The song will undoubtedly inspire feelings of patriotism.

Kandho Se Milte Hain Kandhe - Lakshya

The lead actors in the 2004 film Lakshya were Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The soundtrack to this movie has a lot of beautiful songs, but this one stood out in particular. The 1999 India-Pakistan war is depicted in the film as occurring amid the setting of the 1999 Kargil War, and it centres on an aimless man who discovers his purpose in life.

Ae Watan - Raazi

People were moved to tears by the song, which was performed by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in both male and female versions. Lines from this song is "Main jaha rahu, jaahan me yaad rahe tu," makes every Indian extremely proud of identity as a "Indian" and that no matter where they go, India will always hold a special place in their heart.

Chak De India - Chak De India

Every Indian feels both pride and patriotism when listen to the song "Kuch Kariye"! The film, which was directed by Shimit Amin, is about a former hockey player who seeks to atone for his mistakes by coaching the women's team. Not only was Chak De India a amazing film, but it also featured a great soundtrack.

Aisa Des Hai Mera - Veer Zara

Beautiful lyrics in the song "Aisa Desh Hai Mera" show how India and Pakistan share many similarities despite having very different cultures.