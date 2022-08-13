Har Ghar Tiranga campaign begins today as tricolour wave sweeps India

Har Ghar Tiranga (Photo: Twitter/ITBP)

Independence Day 2022: The `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India`s independence kicked off on Saturday, August 13.

The campaign initiated as part of `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,` to commemorate India`s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15.

29th Battalion ITBP organised plantation drives and Tiranga rally in Dhanora, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh with Local Schoolchildren under the aegis of AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and mission HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/LNTLxb1zYO — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 13, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga from August 13 to 15

The Central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India`s independence.

A citizen, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist or display the National Flag on all days and occasions. There is no restriction on the timing of flag display.

The government has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

The Flag Code of India was earlier amended in December last year allowing the use of polyester, apart from cotton, wool, silk and khadi for making hand-spun, hand-woven and machine-made flags.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India`s people, culture and achievements.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the tricolour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to use `tiranga` as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

(With inputs from ANI)