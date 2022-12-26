Happy new year 2023: Best places in Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate new year's eve

Representational image

The year 2023 is about to begin. People all over the world are excited about the beginning of the new year. People have already started preparations to welcome the new year. In India too, New Year is celebrated with great pomp. People want to do something special on this occasion. In almost all the cities of India, the New Year is welcomed through a party. People party on the night of 31st December and dance and wish each other at 12 midnight. Joins late-night parties in the joy of changing dates and years. By the way, people do a New Year party at home with their friends and family. But new parties are also organized in the cities. At these parties, one gets to enjoy good music and food and dance to the fullest. Tickets or passes may be required to attend such parties. If you are a resident of Delhi NCR and Mumbai, then check out the following places of Delhi NCR and Mumbai to celebrate your new year's eve.

Places in Mumbai to celebrate new year's eve:

Trident- Here the new year is eagerly awaited. People's eyes remain on the ticking of the clock because as soon as the clock strikes 12, this place lights up with fireworks. Even night looks like day. After this, many different events are organized.

Taj Mahal Hotel Palace- What to say if you go to Mumbai and celebrate the New Year at the Taj. However, if you want to attend the New Year's reception here, a booking has to be done in advance. Along with music and fun, special food is also kept here. That is, not only fun, but also a chance to taste delicious dishes.

LIV- It is called Mayanagari's best lounge. The parties here are very vibrant. Different types of rocking music are played here to welcome the new year. Let us tell you that the DJ tunes and tasty food here are very famous.

Places in Delhi NCR to celebrate new year's eve:

New Year Celebration with Ali Brothers

The New Year party is being organized on 31st December at Molecule Air Bar, Green Park, New Delhi. The party will start at 8 pm. The special thing is that Sufi singers Parvez Bablu, Parvez Hasan and Shahrukh Ali, popularly known as Ali Brothers, will double the fun in this party. Along with live DJ, belly dance, there will be arrangement of delicious food and drinks. The booking of passes for the party can be done online. Please tell that you may have to spend Rs 3499 or more to join this party.

Disco 22 New Years' Eve Celebration

Imperfecto Pub will host a wonderful New Year party. The New Year party is being organized in Imperfecto Pub of Delhi, Noida, Janpath, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. In this, you can enjoy live performances, disco ball party fun and delicious foods. Passes for this party will be available online for more than Rs.1500.

smosh

New Year is being celebrated at DLF Mall in Noida on the night of 31st December. To join this party, you can book a pass of Rs 999 or more. Will be able to enjoy good food, alcohol, live DJ in the party.