Happy new year 2023: 4 delicious snacks recipes to celebrate new year's eve

Along with the celebration of New Year, many people also organize parties in their homes. Some people start celebrating the new year on the night of 31st December itself and also party fiercely on the same night. If you are also having a New Year party at your home and are getting confused about the selection of starters, then we have come up with some great options for you, which will be liked by everyone.

Check out these new year party snacks:

Masala peanuts

First of all, heat oil in a pan and add peanuts and roast them. When the peanuts are well roasted, add salt, red chilli, turmeric, roasted cumin powder and dried mango powder and mix well.

Corn cutlets

Boil the corn, now mix finely chopped ginger, coriander, chaat masala, red chilli, lemon juice and salt in it. Peel and mash the potatoes in another utensil, add rice flour, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt and mix. Now make balls from the potato mixture and seal them by putting the corn mixture in it. Salo fry these cutlets in a pan.

Moong dal cutlets

Moong dal cutlets can become the pride of parties. For this, soak moong dal and grind it. Now add salt, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, onion leaves and coriander leaves to it, and then give the shape of cutlets and deep fry them. Serve it with green chutney.

Crispy shortbread

Crispy Kachoris are liked by both children and adults. For this, add oil and salt to the flour and knead it. Grind moong dal and mix turmeric, chilli and other spices in it. Now stuff this dal inside the flour, roll it and deep fry it.