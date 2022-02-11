Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages, captions, status for Facebook and WhatsApp

Hug Day 2022: Hugs are a sign of affection, belonging, and warmth. It sends a nice message to those you care about. Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's Week, and it offers special moments for couples. Hug Day is a day when people get together and give each other a warm hug to make them feel wonderful.

Here are some quotes, messages and captions you can use to wish your loved ones on this day-

Happy hug day. I wish you were in my arms every day. Sending warm hugs wishes.

A tight hug from you cherishes my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy Hug Day 2022.

A lovely hug to my darling, I love you a lot. Happy Hug Day, love!

Whenever you are this far, I remember the memories of the time you have hugged me tight. Happy Hug Day to you!

Wishing the warmest and the happiest Hug Day to my shining armour! Happy Hug Day 2022!

I am sure that my love and tight hug will melt your heart. Happy Hug Day, baby!

Your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy Hug Day my love.

A hug is a cherished memory and loved the moment that friends do share. Happy Hug Day 2022!

Your arms where I feel safe and at peace. Happy Hug Day 2022.

Sending some good vibes through the hugs because I always want the best for you. Happy Hug Day!

Your hug that can fill my heart with love and life with happiness Happy Hug Day!

“A kiss without a hug is like a flower without the fragrance.” Proverb

“I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.” Ann Hood

“They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.” Bil Keane

“A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say.” Johnny Ray Ryder

“That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” Deb Caletti

Where are you? Come soon and hug me. Happy Hug Day darling!

It is love and affection, a warm hug with the ocean of care only for you, love. Happy Hug Day!

Send these lovely and loving thoughts, quotes, messages to anybody you care about on Hug Day 2021.