Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Govardhan Puja is observed on the fourth day of the Kartika month, usually in October or November.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 06:26 AM IST

Two days after Diwali 2023, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday (November 14). Also known as Annakoot, Govardhan Puja is a festival celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the rain god Indra.

It is observed on the fourth day of the Kartika month, usually in October or November. The festival also celebrates the importance of nature and the environment. Check wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on this day.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes

  • Celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.
  • Wishing you all a very happy Govardhan Puja.
  • May this Govardhan Puja bring the hope of happy times for you and your family!
  • A very happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.
  • May Lord Krishna shower blessing and love on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2023: WhatsApp Messages

  • This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna shower you with their choicest blessings. Wish you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.
  • May this auspicious day bring warmth, peace, and joy into your life. Wishing you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.
  • Hope health, wealth, luck, and love find their way to you in abundance. Wish you a very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja. Jai Shree Krishana
  • This auspicious day, may Lord Krishana shower you with their choicest blessings. A very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja to you and everyone at home.
  • Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, happiness, joy, and prosperity on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.

READ | Delhi: Ban on firecrackers flouted in capital on Diwali despite SC order

Govardhan Puja 2023: Quotes

  • Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja.
  • I hope and pray that everyone gets blessed with endless happiness and good health. May Lord Krishana shower his love on you and your family. Happy Govardhan Puja.
  • This Govardhan Puja, donate as much as you can to help the underprivileged. Spread Love! Jai Shree Krishna
  • May there be wealth in abundance, and may you savour good health forever. Heartfelt greetings on Govardhan Puja Day.
  • There's no greater joy than seeing someone smile. Donate wholeheartedly -- happy and blissful Govardhan Puja.
