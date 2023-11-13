Happy Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

Govardhan Puja is observed on the fourth day of the Kartika month, usually in October or November.

Two days after Diwali 2023, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Tuesday (November 14). Also known as Annakoot, Govardhan Puja is a festival celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna's victory over the rain god Indra.

It is observed on the fourth day of the Kartika month, usually in October or November. The festival also celebrates the importance of nature and the environment. Check wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones on this day.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Wishes

Celebrate the victory of good over evil on this auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.

Wishing you all a very happy Govardhan Puja.

May this Govardhan Puja bring the hope of happy times for you and your family!

A very happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family.

May Lord Krishna shower blessing and love on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2023: WhatsApp Messages

This Govardhan Puja, may Lord Krishna shower you with their choicest blessings. Wish you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

May this auspicious day bring warmth, peace, and joy into your life. Wishing you a very Happy Govardhan Puja.

Hope health, wealth, luck, and love find their way to you in abundance. Wish you a very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja. Jai Shree Krishana

This auspicious day, may Lord Krishana shower you with their choicest blessings. A very happy and blissful Govardhan Puja to you and everyone at home.

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, happiness, joy, and prosperity on the auspicious day of Govardhan Puja.

Govardhan Puja 2023: Quotes