Guru Purnima 2023: When is Guru Purnima in India? Know puja timings, rituals, importance

The auspicious muhurat for Guru Purnima rituals begins at 8:23 pm and ends at 5:09 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:07 PM IST

Guru Purnima 2023: When is Guru Purnima in India?

Guru Purnima is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar when disciples honor and worship their teachers or gurus. It is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) during the month of Ashadha. This day holds great significance as it is an opportunity to express gratitude towards the guiding light that illuminates our spiritual journey.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date,  Muhurat And Tithi 

In 2023, Guru Purnima will be observed on July 3, which falls on a Monday. The tithi or lunar day will be Purnima, and during this time, the moon will enter the Sagittarius zodiac sign. Vrishti Karna (Bhadra Nakshatra) will also be present during this period.

Guru Purnima 2023: Puja Vidhi and significance

On the day of Guru Purnima, it is recommended to wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and perform pujas. Offer flowers to the deities and then present prasad (offering) as a symbol of devotion. Chant the Guru Mantra and express gratitude to your teachers for their valuable guidance in your life.

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. In Vedic culture, the guru is considered more than a physical entity. The guru embodies the continuous flow of prosperity and consciousness within the body. The guru helps us experience the profound knowledge and science that exists beyond the physical realm.

It is a day to honor and pay respect to our gurus, who show us the right path and lead us from the darkness of ignorance towards the light of knowledge. The significance of Guru Purnima lies in acknowledging the importance of guidance and learning in our lives and expressing gratitude for the wisdom imparted by our teachers.

