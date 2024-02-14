Twitter
Headlines

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose at World Governments Summit, is only Indian apart from PM Modi at global event

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Google Doodle Today: Google's chemistry CuPd Doodle adds scientific twist to Valentine's Day 2024

Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, is seen on TV as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'He let go crores of rupees....': BAS owner reveals MS Dhoni's kind gesture during 2019 ODI World Cup

Shah Rukh Khan strikes his signature pose at World Governments Summit, is only Indian apart from PM Modi at global event

Meet woman who owns Rs 50 crore home, wears Rs 20 lakh shoes, net worth is Rs 600 crore, is seen on TV as...

Health benefits of green chickpeas

 Vegetable juices for healthy skin

Players with most 50s in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Google Doodle Today: Google's chemistry CuPd Doodle adds scientific twist to Valentine's Day 2024

Celebrate Valentine's Day by playing a fun chemistry-themed doodle game with your special someone.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Valentine's Day Google Doodle: Valentine's Day, a celebration of love, often conjures up images of romantic dramas, heartfelt novels, and a flurry of emotions. However, recent studies suggest that the intense feelings associated with love are largely driven by hormones and chemicals within our bodies. Dopamine, oxytocin, and adrenaline play key roles in sparking attraction, fostering romance, and deepening connections.

In a unique twist for Valentine's Day 2024, Google has introduced a scientific spin with its Chemistry CuPd-themed Doodle. This interactive Doodle allows users to select an avatar from the periodic table and take a quiz to find the chemical element that best matches their personality.

By embracing the theme of diatomic molecules, where two atoms bond together, Google's Doodle cleverly illustrates the chemistry behind the bonds of love.

Valentine's Day festivities typically span a week, commencing with Rose Day on February 7, and culminating in Kiss Day on February 13. Each day leading up to Valentine's Day is marked with a specific theme, such as Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Hug Day, offering various opportunities for expressions of affection.

While some individuals cherish quiet moments with their significant other, others seize the occasion to embark on exciting adventures or engage in fun activities. From crafting handmade gifts to organizing themed events, the day presents endless possibilities for creating cherished memories with loved ones.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

‘Congress doesn’t deserve...’: AAP’s take-it-or-leave-it remark on Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing

Meet actress who worked with Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi, quit acting at peak of her career suddenly due to..

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins floor test with support from 129 MLAs; opposition walks out

IPL 2024: Squads, venues, timings, live streaming and all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE