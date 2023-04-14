From Shah Rukh Khan, S S Rajamouli to Elon Musk, know who are 100 most influential people in world

Time magazine has released its list of the 100 most influential people in the world for the year 2023, featuring individuals from various fields, including global leaders, local activists, artists, athletes, scientists, and moguls. The list was compiled based on various parameters, including climate and public health, democracy, and equality. The 2023 list also includes a record 16 environmentalists, including world leaders supporting climate action.

Among the notable personalities on the list are Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, director SS Rajamouli, and Indian-American writer Salman Rushdie. Three journalists were also named to the Time 100 list, including Wall Street Journal reporter Ivan Gershkovich, who is now on trial for perjury for his reporting on Russia, and Iranian journalists Elahe Mohammadi and Nilofar Hamidi.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, was also included in the list and is currently the second richest person in the world with total assets of $188.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The list of the 100 most influential people of 2023 includes artists such as Michael B. Jordan, Drew Barrymore, and Neil Gaiman; icons like Jennifer Coolidge, Pedro Pascal, and Salman Rushdie; pioneers like Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, and S.S. Rajamouli; leaders like Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, and Margrethe Vestager; titans like Angela Bassett, Lionel Messi, and Elon Musk; and innovators like Bob Iger, Natasha Lyonne, and Sean Sherman.

Here is the complete list of the 100 most influential people of 2023:

Artists:

• Michael B. Jordan

• Drew Barrymore

• Ali Wong

• Austin Butler

• Aubrey Plaza

• Rian Johnson

• Salma Hayek Pinault

• Zoe Saldaña

• Judy Blume

• Colin Farrell

• Lea Michele

• Simone Leigh

• Wolfgang Tillmans

• Suzan-Lori Parks

• Neil Gaiman

• Shervin Hajipour

• El Anatsui

• Colleen Hoover

• Steve Lacy

Icons:

• Jennifer Coolidge

• Ke Huy Quan

• Sara Mardini and Yusra Mardini

• Shah Rukh Khan

• Pedro Pascal

• Brittney Griner

• King Charles

• Salman Rushdie

• RowVaughn Wells

• Tracie D. Hall

• Peng Lifa

• Shannon Watts

• Haluk Levent

• Imara Jones

• Yvon Chouinard

Pionners:

• Doja Cat

• Mikaela Shiffrin

• Bella Hadid

• Sam Altman

• Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi

• Thom Browne

• S.S. Rajamouli

• MrBeast

• Elizabeth Maruma Mrema

• Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis

• Sam Rivera

• Robin Zeng

• Edward Reynolds

• Margaret Mitchell

Leaders:

• Olena Zelenska

• Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

• Hakeem Jeffries

• Evan Gershkovich

• Janet Yellen

• Sherry Rehman

• Mitch McConnell

• Anthony Albanese

• Margrethe Vestager

• Joe Biden

• Samuel Alito

• Gustavo Petro

• Gina Raimondo

• Oleksandra Matviichuk

• Fumio Kishida

• Cindy McCain

• María Herrera Magdaleno

• Olaf Scholz

• Bola Ahmed Tinubu

• Min Aung Hlaing

Titans:

• Angela Bassett

• Laurene Powell Jobs

• Lionel Messi

• Padma Lakshmi

• Johan Rockstrom

• Beyoncé

• Patrick Mahomes II

• Elon Musk

• Gina Prince-Bythewood

• Karen Lynch

• Shou Zi Chew

• Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin

• Deborah Lipstadt

Innovators:

• Bob Iger

• Sarah Kate Ellis

• Kylian Mbappé

• Natasha Lyonne

• Monica Simpson

• Nathan Fielder

• Wanjira Mathai

• Hidetaka Miyazaki

• Jerrod Carmichael

• Catherine Coleman Flowers

• Sean Sherman

• Iga Swiatek

• Kate Orff

• Dimie Ogoina

• Andrea Kritcher

