Intoxicated man harasses female co-passenger on flight, demands sexual favors

The frequency of in-flight crimes has witnessed a sharp rise in recent years. One such incident occurred on a flight from Seattle to Anchorage, where a man named Adam David Seymour sexually assaulted a female passenger. The victim reported that Seymour had initially appeared friendly, but his behavior changed after he consumed several bottles of liquor. Seymour made unwanted advances towards the victim, asking her to have sexual intercourse with him while citing an imminent plane crash.

Despite feeling uncomfortable, the victim did not respond to Seymour's advances out of fear. Seymour's behavior further escalated, and he even lit a cigarette in the flight bathroom and threatened an off-duty officer on board. The attendants then refused to serve him alcohol, but Seymour continued to drink by claiming it was hand sanitizer.

Upon landing, Seymour was detained by the airport police, but he refused to take a breathalyzer test. He has been charged with assault with the intent to commit a felony at the Anchorage Federal Court.

Similar incidents of unruly and aggressive behavior have been reported on Indian flights as well, resulting in passengers being offloaded. It is crucial to understand that such behavior on flights can not only cause discomfort to co-passengers but also pose a potential threat to everyone's safety. Airlines must take adequate measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and security of all passengers.

Read more: Man flies alone on Jet2 flight for Rs 13,000, calls experience "surreal"