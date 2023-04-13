Search icon
Man flies alone on Jet2 flight for Rs 13,000, calls experience "surreal"

UK man becomes sole passenger on commercial flight, experiences private jet treatment.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

Man flies alone on Jet2 flight for Rs 13,000, calls experience
@Georgi29

A man from the UK was in for a surprise when he found out he was the only passenger on his Jet2 flight from Portugal to Northern Ireland. Paul Wilkinson, 65, was traveling to meet his family but was initially concerned when he saw that there was no line at the airport gate. He inquired if the flight had been cancelled or delayed, but he was informed that he was the only passenger on the flight and was referred to as a "VIP guest" by the stewards. Wilkinson said he thought they were joking at first, but he soon realized that he had the entire plane to himself, describing the experience as "surreal" and "like his own private jet."

He was addressed as "King Paul" by the flight attendants, and he was given an exclusive safety demonstration and the opportunity to choose his own seat and speak with the captain before takeoff. Wilkinson said the flight attendants' service was "second to none" and that he was spoiled by their attention. He even had a friendly conversation with the captain and was able to take a walk around the plane.

Wilkinson also experienced passport control without any problem and collected his luggage on schedule following the three-hour journey. He was the lone passenger to exit the aircraft, and the passport check agents were shocked to see him. They cheerfully processed his paperwork despite their surprise.

The entire journey cost him just $162 (approximately ₹13,000), a fraction of the cost of a private jet, which he was told costs around £28,000 (approximately Rs 28 lakh). Wilkinson jokingly asked for a refund on his seat, which he paid for, and said he was "spoiled" by the flight attendants' service. He added that he will be asking how many people are on the plane on his next flight.

Jet2 also commented on the unique situation, stating that they were delighted to host Paul Wilkinson and that he was able to experience their award-winning customer service in true VIP style.

