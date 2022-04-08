From Oatmeal to Bananas: 5 pre-workout foods for energetic gym session

Your pre-exercise meal is often determined by the type of training you do. Some folks prefer a fasted cardio workout. This means they run, swim, cycle, or jog on an empty stomach in order to maximise calorie expenditure. Others believe that eating anything before working out is a must. A pre-workout meal that is low in fat, moderate in protein, and high in complex carbohydrates is excellent. This type of food gives you bursts of energy and keeps your muscles from breaking down throughout resistance training.



Oatmeal

When you're running on an empty stomach and can't have a meal a couple of hours before your workout, oatmeal is a terrific option. Oatmeal is well-known for its ability to settle and provide energy. Even better if you add a dash of fruits to your oats.

Protein shakes

Protein shakes (in water or low-fat milk) are the greatest morning pre-workout food since they can enhance muscle protein synthesis.

Bananas

Bananas have twice the amount of carbohydrates as other fruits like apples and oranges, making them a more substantial snack that may fuel a long workout. A pre-workout lunch of half a banana with peanut butter is a fantastic way to get some protein and fat. This may assist to keep your blood sugar levels stable during your workout. Banana slices can also be added to low-fat milk.

Yoghurt

Unsweetened yoghurt and fruit might be a useful snack if you have roughly half an hour before your activity. This is the greatest morning pre-workout meal because it contains carbohydrates, liquids, and nutrients.

Coffee

Caffeine is a tried-and-true strategy to increase energy levels. Before a workout, a cup of strong coffee or an energy drink will provide a significant boost. Caffeine has a good effect on workouts in persons who exercise on a regular basis. To avoid the jitteriness that comes with caffeine consumption, pair it with some fruit, almonds, or toast.