Fashion and travel blogger Pranjal Salecha on changes in creating content amid the pandemic

Pranjal Salecha is the internet's favourite fashion, lifestyle and travel bloggers. She runs The Gulabi Girl Instagram page, where one finds posts related to the latest style trends, places to explore, product reviews and more. From written blogs to videos, she has come a long way to become one of the most loved influencers on social media.

When Pranjal started blogging, she didn't seek any help or advice from professional bloggers. Instead, she trusted her talent and had lots of passion for making a mark on the web world with her content. But her journey had been full of challenges too.

"Initially, when I started 4 & half years back, everything was new and difficult as there was no one to guide. So pretty much I took 1 year to understand everything on my own. But now, if you see blogging and influencing has become quite a talk nowadays. Plus, there are properly certified courses to Professionally become one. But, most importantly, I don't have to explain to every next person that what blogging is," shared The Gulabi Girl.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost everyone since March 2020. As a travel blogger, Pranjal Salecha also had a setback in terms of her travelling content. About the changes that have happened in her style of creating content during the pandemic, the influencer said, "When the initial lockdown was announced, it was quite confusing on how to create the content but slowly by taking baby steps. Finally, I understood how to create some content at home by making some backdrop, making sure I am getting the exact natural light and the angles that would work best. Then, I slowly explored more editing apps, and by now, I am a pro in creating content at home. In fact, I prefer creating content just by myself in my own space more than an outdoor shoot."

The Gulabi Girl Instagram page has more than 72k followers. From her quirky bio to fashion/beauty tips, everything about Pranjal's page is appealing to the eyes. So check it out - https://www.instagram.com/thegulabigirl/?hl=en

